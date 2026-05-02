Thai dancer Lisa wears a lace outfit and causes a sensation

Fabienne Ba.
@lalalalisa_m / Instagram

Thai dancer, rapper, and actress Lisa, a member of the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, doesn't need a red carpet to make a splash. With her caption "BadAngelchella" and two carefully curated lace looks, she sparked a flurry of reactions on Instagram.

A legend that says it all

Lisa posted her carousel with a one-word caption: "BadAngelchella," followed by a wings emoji. A direct reference to Coachella—the festival she performed at in April 2026—combined with the "bad angel" persona she's cultivated since her solo debut. One word, three worlds: Lisa's signature in a nutshell.

A floral lace mini dress

In the first photo, Lisa wears a black lace mini-dress with openwork details and floral motifs. The dress is deliberately sheer, playing on the layering between the lace and what lies beneath. Her signature bangs frame her face, and she wears a "no-makeup makeup" look—pearlescent cheeks, defined lashes, and glossy caramel-brown lips.

A white crochet set and thigh-high boots

The second look shifts gears: a white crochet set—matching top and bottoms—paired with black thigh-high boots. A bright pink bag and black nails complete a look where the contrast between the pristine white of the crochet and the saturated pink of the accessory creates an immediate visual impact.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

2.8 million likes and a flood of comments

The post's numbers speak volumes about Lisa's impact on social media. 2.8 million likes, 93,700 shares, 72,000 reposts, and 13,700 comments—statistics that surpass most posts from global celebrities. "Queen," wrote one fan. "You're adorable, cute, pretty, stunning, gorgeous, beautiful, and just oh my God," gushed another in a long and enthusiastic list.

Lisa, a rising solo icon

Since leaving YG Entertainment and launching her solo career, Lisa has been involved in numerous collaborations and appearances, solidifying her status as a global icon. Present at Coachella 2026 and regularly gracing the covers of major fashion magazines, she has established a personal aesthetic that blends K-pop references, couture, and Western boldness. This "BadAngelchella" carousel is the most recent and accomplished example of this.

In summary, with 2.8 million likes and a completely fabricated caption, Lisa from the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK confirms one thing: her visual universe belongs only to her, and the whole world wants to enter it.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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