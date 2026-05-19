In a flowing dress, model Barbara Palvin highlights her pregnant belly.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23), Barbara Palvin made one of the most moving appearances of the year. Walking the red carpet for the film "Parallel Stories," the Hungarian model and actress chose a long, flowing blue dress that delicately accentuated her baby bump.

A flowing blue dress

The centerpiece of this Cannes appearance was a long, deep blue dress with a decidedly fluid cut. This clean design allowed the dress to complement Barbara Palvin's figure without ever constricting it, creating a presence that was both ethereal and solemn, perfectly suited to the formal nature of walking the red carpet.

What is most striking about this appearance is the way the dress's cut embraces and reveals, with touching simplicity, Barbara Palvin's rounded belly. Without attempting to conceal or dramatize it, the fabric glides around this area with disarming naturalness, transforming the pregnancy into a central element of her silhouette. This stylistic choice makes Barbara Palvin one of the most evocatively serene images of this year's Festival.

A delicate beauty treatment

To complete her look, Barbara Palvin opted for a deliberately understated beauty look, perfectly in keeping with the flowing lines of her dress. Her long, softly styled brown hair fell freely over her shoulders, framing a radiant face. Her makeup was limited to a fresh complexion, natural lips, and barely defined eyes, as if to let her smile and the joy of the moment speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

An appearance full of symbolism

Beyond its stylistic qualities, this appearance carries a very particular significance. A few months earlier, Barbara Palvin had publicly discussed, on her social media, her battle with endometriosis, a chronic disease that can complicate pregnancy plans. Her sincere and helpful testimony had helped to break the silence surrounding this still too often minimized condition.

This announcement in Cannes thus takes on a particular significance: that of happy news interwoven with the subtle memory of a more difficult journey. An intimate moment, experienced publicly with exemplary restraint. Alongside her husband Dylan Sprouse, dressed in a perfectly tailored dark suit, Barbara Palvin presented the image of a united and close couple.

With this appearance on May 14, 2026, Barbara Palvin offered the Cannes red carpet one of its most delicate moments. Her flowing, luminous blue dress did more than simply dress her for the occasion: it accompanied the announcement of a significant personal event and, with understated elegance, created an image that will remain one of the most moving of this year's festival.