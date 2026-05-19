At 44, model Adriana Lima shines in an ethereal black dress

During the Cannes Film Festival 2026 (May 12-23), Adriana Lima made a particularly striking appearance at a major jewelry gala held on the Croisette. The Brazilian model opted for a decidedly delicate silhouette in a long, asymmetrical black dress. The result: a look that flirts with simplicity while remaining undeniably spectacular.

A black tulle dress with asymmetrical lines

The centerpiece of Adriana Lima's appearance lies in the asymmetrical cut of the dress, structured around a single shoulder. This construction, which completely exposes one side of the silhouette to better highlight the other, creates a unique visual dynamism, breaking with the classic symmetrical draping of the red carpet. The tulle, chosen as the primary fabric, lends the whole an almost ethereal lightness. Far from a heavy, opaque black, the fabric here adopts an airy vibration that "animates the silhouette from within." This stylistic approach demonstrates how black, when treated with the right material, can be anything but static.

At the bust, the fabric is gathered into a carefully pleated drape, its folds creating a vibrant texture and a restrained volume. This manipulation of the material contrasts with the fluidity of the fuller skirt, which then cascades to the floor. With Adriana Lima's slightest movement, the fabric comes alive, rising and falling, as if imbued with a life of its own.

Sapphire and diamond earrings as the centerpiece

The other striking element of this appearance was the jewelry. Adriana Lima opted for a pair of long, dangling earrings adorned with cascading sapphires and diamonds. The deep blue of the sapphires added a precious and unexpected touch of color, contrasting with the absolute black of the dress. The diamonds, meanwhile, caught the light with every movement, punctuating her silhouette with carefully positioned, luminous sparkles. This choice of exceptional jewelry created a truly theatrical effect around her neckline and hairstyle.

A sophisticated hairstyle with side bangs

For her hairstyle, Adriana Lima opted for a sleek, high bun, perfectly styled and complemented by a carefully crafted side fringe that delicately frames her face. This hairstyle, both retro and decidedly modern, highlights her facial features and creates space around her décolletage, allowing her jewelry to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Lima (@iconadrianalima)

The signature of a "top modeling" icon

Beyond the stylistic elements, this appearance is a reminder of the ease with which Adriana Lima has graced the catwalk, the red carpet, and galas for over two decades. She consistently commands a presence that is both gentle and masterful, in which her experience as a top model informs every visual detail. It's an elegance that is cultivated as much as it is embodied.

With her appearance at Cannes on May 18, 2026, Adriana Lima once again demonstrated her talent for refined and sophisticated silhouettes. Her asymmetrical black dress, paired with exceptional jewelry, marked one of the most exquisite fashion moments of the Cannes calendar.