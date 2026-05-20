"She's aged": at 47, this model faces comments about her appearance

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « La Croisade » (2021)

Laetitia Casta's appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) has sparked a wave of reactions on social media in recent days. Attending the screening of the film "Karma," directed by Guillaume Canet, the French actress and model was targeted by numerous comments regarding her physical appearance. In response, several public figures, as well as a large number of internet users, denounced these remarks as sexist, opening a genuine debate on the persistent pressures placed on women in the public eye.

A Cannes appearance targeted

In just a few hours, critical comments proliferated under videos of Laetitia Casta's appearance on the red carpet. "She's aged," "she's changed," "she's gained weight" : these remarks, tantamount to body-shaming, were quickly denounced. Laetitia Casta finds herself, despite herself, at the heart of a controversy that extends far beyond her individual case and raises the broader question of how women over 30 are portrayed in the media.

A wave of support on social media

Faced with this onslaught of remarks, support quickly rallied around her. Numerous public figures spoke out to denounce these criticisms. Laetitia Casta's former partner, the Italian actor Stefano Accorsi, lamented the "recurring remarks directed at women in the public eye." For their part, many internet users also highlighted the problematic nature of these comments, which persist despite decades of collective awareness.

In this context, several voices have reiterated a fundamental principle: a woman's body and appearance—like anyone else's—should not be subject to judgment or demeaning comments. Whether 20, 30, 40, or older, everyone evolves with their times and experiences, and body shaming, in all its forms, has no place in public discourse.

Ultimately, this controversy highlights the urgent need to collectively rethink how we view women and their fundamental right to grow old without being subjected to unjustified judgment.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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