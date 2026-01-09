Jennifer Aniston shatters the myth: her real hair color will surprise you

A symbol of the "perfect" California blonde since the popular American sitcom "Friends," Jennifer Aniston has just made an unexpected hair revelation: she is naturally a brunette. The American actress, director, and producer is shattering a decades-old myth.

"It's all fake!": The unfiltered revelation

In a promotional video for her brand Lolavie, a fan asks her, "Could you go back to being a brunette?" Without hesitation, Jennifer Aniston replies with a smile, "But I AM a brunette!" Showing off her iconic long blonde hair, she adds, "It's all fake." Her friend Courteney Cox, who is with her, humorously confirms this by showing off an old photo of Jennifer with dark hair: "This is what she really looks like!"

Before Rachel, the natural brunette

Before playing Rachel Green in "Friends" and popularizing "The Rachel" hairstyle as a global phenomenon, Jennifer Aniston sported a warm, luminous brunette, a far cry from her current look. For over 25 years, her signature blonde has actually been a salon-maintained color. The actress fully embraces this transformation: "Many iconic blondes, like Shakira or Brigitte Bardot, aren't naturally blonde. That's part of the image game."

A color she's already dared to wear.

This isn't the first time Jennifer Aniston has appeared on screen with brown hair. In "Horrible Bosses" (2011), she fought to keep the color, which was considered too far removed from her polished image. "We were afraid it wouldn't look like me," she said at the time. Ironically, it was her natural hair color.

Towards a return to brown?

When asked about a possible return to her original hair color, Jennifer Aniston responded frankly: "I could go back to being a brunette, yes." This statement quickly set social media and beauty fans ablaze.

This coming-out about her natural hair challenges the carefully cultivated public image of celebrities. Jennifer Aniston, long perceived as the archetype of the Hollywood blonde, reminds us that no icon is static – and that behind every image lies a reality that is sometimes quite different.