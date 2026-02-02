Search here...

This British model is reinventing the corset with a decidedly modern approach

Léa Michel
@caradelevingne/Instagram

At the premiere of the new film adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," Cara Delevingne caused a sensation. The British model chose a silhouette inspired by the Victorian corset, while adding a striking contemporary touch. Her appearance made a lasting impression and restored the prestige of a garment with a controversial past.

An outfit that blends historical reinterpretation with assertive fashion.

Wearing a deep plum-colored, structured corset dress that accentuated her waist, Cara Delevingne featured a black overlay detail at the bust. The dress was paired with a shimmering black midi skirt, adding contrast and elegance to the overall look. To accessorize this romantic-inspired ensemble, Cara opted for long black gloves, matching heels, understated earrings, and a choker adorned with a dark, vintage-style stone.

This highly stylized choice evokes Victorian aesthetics but subtly subverts them. At the same time, it underscores Cara Delevingne's ability to embody strong silhouettes that tell a story beyond the fabric.

The corset, from an object of constraint to a symbol of freedom

This sartorial choice is not insignificant. Long perceived as an instrument of control over women's bodies, the corset finds a new interpretation here. On Cara Delevingne, it becomes a piece of strength, elegance, and self-affirmation. The gesture is all the more powerful as it is part of a tradition of reappropriation, initiated by figures such as the American singer-songwriter and dancer Madonna, the British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood, and more recently the American singer-songwriter and actress Billie Eilish.

Each in her own way has succeeded in restoring the corset to a function of personal expression rather than submission to rigid norms. By sporting this look at a major cultural event, Cara Delevingne confirms her position as a fashion icon capable of blurring the lines between past and present. She doesn't follow trends: she redefines them. The corset, here, is not a frozen relic of nostalgia, but a reinvented, fluid garment, adapted to a contemporary interpretation.

In summary, Cara Delevingne's look is a step that does good for fashion as well as for the history of bodies, reminding us that clothing can be a space of freedom as well as a territory of memory.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
This French influencer is reviving an iconic look from a 1990s TV series.
Article suivant
At 52, Heidi Klum debuted a striking hair transformation

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 82 years old, this singer shines on the Grammys red carpet.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, a living legend of folk music, recently lit up the red carpet at the...

"A queen": Jennifer Lopez causes a sensation in an "extravagant" dress

Jennifer Lopez has once again set social media ablaze with a post referencing the series "Bridgerton." On Instagram,...

At 52, Heidi Klum debuted a striking hair transformation

German-American model, television personality, and actress Heidi Klum continues to defy age and fashion conventions with a hair...

This French influencer is reviving an iconic look from a 1990s TV series.

A silhouette instantly recognizable, bold prints, and an immediately identifiable pop culture reference. Lena Mahfouf, better known as...

At 49, this former TV presenter is breaking a taboo about women's age

Always radiant, frank, and spontaneous, Alessandra Sublet has never been afraid to speak her mind. Approaching her 50th...

"Incredible charisma": Nicole Kidman makes a striking appearance in an orange dress

Australian-American actress, producer and director Nicole Kidman made a recent, highly acclaimed appearance in Paris at the prestigious...

© 2025 The Body Optimist