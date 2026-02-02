This British model is reinventing the corset with a decidedly modern approach

At the premiere of the new film adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," Cara Delevingne caused a sensation. The British model chose a silhouette inspired by the Victorian corset, while adding a striking contemporary touch. Her appearance made a lasting impression and restored the prestige of a garment with a controversial past.

An outfit that blends historical reinterpretation with assertive fashion.

Wearing a deep plum-colored, structured corset dress that accentuated her waist, Cara Delevingne featured a black overlay detail at the bust. The dress was paired with a shimmering black midi skirt, adding contrast and elegance to the overall look. To accessorize this romantic-inspired ensemble, Cara opted for long black gloves, matching heels, understated earrings, and a choker adorned with a dark, vintage-style stone.

This highly stylized choice evokes Victorian aesthetics but subtly subverts them. At the same time, it underscores Cara Delevingne's ability to embody strong silhouettes that tell a story beyond the fabric.

The corset, from an object of constraint to a symbol of freedom

This sartorial choice is not insignificant. Long perceived as an instrument of control over women's bodies, the corset finds a new interpretation here. On Cara Delevingne, it becomes a piece of strength, elegance, and self-affirmation. The gesture is all the more powerful as it is part of a tradition of reappropriation, initiated by figures such as the American singer-songwriter and dancer Madonna, the British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood, and more recently the American singer-songwriter and actress Billie Eilish.

Each in her own way has succeeded in restoring the corset to a function of personal expression rather than submission to rigid norms. By sporting this look at a major cultural event, Cara Delevingne confirms her position as a fashion icon capable of blurring the lines between past and present. She doesn't follow trends: she redefines them. The corset, here, is not a frozen relic of nostalgia, but a reinvented, fluid garment, adapted to a contemporary interpretation.

In summary, Cara Delevingne's look is a step that does good for fashion as well as for the history of bodies, reminding us that clothing can be a space of freedom as well as a territory of memory.