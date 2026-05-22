In a spectacular dress, Demi Moore surprises with a new hairstyle

Léa Michel
@demimoore / Instagram

American actress, producer, and director Demi Moore continued her string of high-profile appearances at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2026, for the screening of the film "La Bola Negra." She walked the red carpet in a custom-made ultramarine gown by a leading French fashion house. Beyond the dress, it was a new hairstyle that particularly caught the eye: a shorter cut that marks a significant change in style.

A spectacular blue dress

The centerpiece of this appearance, the ultramarine blue dress, commands attention with its intense color and theatrical construction. Strapless, the fitted bodice creates a structured silhouette for Demi Moore, contrasting with the spectacular volume of the skirt. The skirt, expertly draped and gathered, unfolds in a sweeping, sculptural movement, creating a particularly striking billowing effect. A long train extends the ensemble, accentuating the solemnity of the silhouette. The deep, luminous ultramarine blue contrasts sharply with the red of the carpet, guaranteeing an immediately remarkable presence.

A striking new haircut

While the dress certainly caught the eye, it was Demi Moore's hairstyle that also sparked a reaction. The actress, long known for her very long hair, opted for a significantly shorter, shoulder-length cut styled in soft, voluminous waves. Framing her face naturally, this new cut was immediately hailed as one of the most successful hair transformations of this year's Cannes Film Festival.

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A precious necklace as the centerpiece

To complement this dress with its plunging neckline, Demi Moore opted for a striking necklace adorned with sparkling stones, forming a floral motif around her neck. This exceptional piece of jewelry, a true focal point of her silhouette, catches the light and adds a touch of radiant preciousness that balances the overall chromatic restraint. An accessory choice perfectly suited to her appearance.

With this spectacular ultramarine blue dress and her new haircut, Demi Moore has made one of the most talked-about appearances of this 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026).

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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