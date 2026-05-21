After the birth of her daughter, Hailee Steinfeld shares a reflection on her postpartum period.

A few weeks after welcoming her first daughter, American actress Hailee Steinfeld chose to open up about her new life as a new mother. In a post shared on her personal newsletter, "Beau Society," she speaks with rare honesty about the first few weeks following childbirth. At the heart of her message: the importance of self-compassion and the need to acknowledge the vulnerability women experience after giving birth, a period too often overlooked.

A testimonial shared on his newsletter

Launched during the SAG actors' strike in 2023, her newsletter "Beau Society" has become, over the months, a personal and warm space for Hailee Steinfeld to express herself. She regularly shares recipes, reflections on daily life, cultural favorites, and now, her experience as a new mother. This latest post, written just a few weeks after the arrival of her baby, takes the form of a letter to her subscribers, in which she offers a calm and sincere perspective.

Gentleness, the watchword for the first few weeks

In her message, Hailee Steinfeld emphasizes the need for new mothers to adopt an attitude of "extreme self-care." "I'm still in that early stage, and I need to remind myself to be very gentle with myself in every way: physically, mentally, nutritionally, spiritually," she confides. This simple and universal plea for gentleness resonates particularly strongly at a time when many new mothers put considerable pressure on themselves to "bounce back" quickly after pregnancy and resume a so-called normal life.

The contribution of Ayurveda and maternal cuisine

Hailee Steinfeld also shares the advice she received from her doula, a birth companion. Inspired by Ayurveda, the traditional Indian medicine, her doula recommended that she favor warm foods during her recovery to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. Hailee Steinfeld fondly recalls an albondigas soup prepared by her own mother, which she describes as "as beautiful to look at as it was delicious to eat." This heartwarming family moment serves as a reminder of how crucial family and friends are during this transition to motherhood.

A reference book

The actress also shared her current read: "The First 40 Days," a book by Heng Ou specifically dedicated to the care women need during the first 40 days after childbirth. Hailee Steinfeld confided that every word of the book resonated deeply with her. She quoted one passage in particular that struck her: "Even 40 days after giving birth, the mother remains in a state of great vulnerability. People understand this for the baby, but they don't understand it for the mother herself." This sentence, which she wanted to share publicly, serves as a crucial reminder of a reality that is still too often overlooked.

Recognizing the vulnerability of the young mother

Beyond dietary advice, Hailee Steinfeld's message is a powerful plea for recognizing the specific needs of new mothers. Her measured and warm words help break the sometimes oppressive silence surrounding the postpartum period, reminding us that the transition to motherhood is not limited to the birth of a child. It also involves a profound transformation, both physical and emotional, which deserves to be embraced with patience, kindness, and support.

A life stage that resonates deeply with a new chapter

This personal opening comes at a pivotal moment in the actress's career. Beyond her first pregnancy, Hailee Steinfeld recently shared in an interview with Bustle magazine the feeling of "fully embracing womanhood." Her latest role in the film "Sinners," directed by Ryan Coogler and co-starring Michael B. Jordan, came at what she herself describes as an ideal time. "Everything happens for a reason. Timing is everything," she stated, emphasizing that this fruitful professional period coincides with a significant personal milestone.

By so openly sharing the first weeks of her motherhood, Hailee Steinfeld offers her readers a rare and sincere account. Her words, both informed and tender, help to highlight an often-neglected period in the maternal journey: the time when, after the excitement of the baby's arrival, the new mother must also take the time to reconnect with herself, rebuild her life, and allow herself to slow down.