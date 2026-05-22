In a striking appearance, Hilary Duff opted for an elegant silhouette

American actress and singer-songwriter Hilary Duff made a particularly chic appearance on the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she was recently a guest to discuss her personal and professional life. She opted for a perfectly coordinated black and white midi outfit.

A dress with a black and white contrast effect

The centerpiece of this outfit is a fitted midi dress, its color palette playing on the contrast between deep black and subtle white accents at the shoulders and collar. This color-blocked construction gives the silhouette a graphic yet sophisticated dimension, structuring the look. The fluid drape of the fabric hugs the body's lines before extending to mid-calf, in a particularly on-trend length.

Openwork details at the collar and sleeves

What distinguishes the dress is the delicate work of a fine mesh panel integrated under the high neckline and at the sleeves. This expertly placed openwork detail adds a subtle touch to the silhouette without disrupting the overall clean look. The slightly defined waist complements this meticulous work and lends the garment an architectural dimension, perfect for a daytime television appearance.

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Simple and coordinated accessories

To complete her look, Hilary Duff opted for a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, perfectly complementing the light tones of her dress. Her blonde hair, styled in soft waves, framed a face with deliberately natural makeup: a luminous complexion, subtly defined eyes, and lips adorned with delicate shades. A remarkably cohesive ensemble, where every detail enhances the overall elegance.

With this television appearance, Hilary Duff confirms her stylistic shift towards more sophisticated silhouettes. A demonstration of impeccable style, perfectly suited to the spirit of the daytime show, and which marks a new milestone in her fashion evolution.