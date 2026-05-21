"I destroyed my life": This country singer reveals she regretted her marriage from the very first night

American country music singer-songwriter Carly Pearce gave a candid interview on the podcast "The Person Who Believed in Me ," hosted by journalist David Begnaud. She spoke openly about her brief marriage to American country music singer-songwriter Michael Ray, which began in October 2019 and ended in divorce in June 2020, just eight months later.

A realization that began on the evening of the wedding

At the heart of her testimony lies a powerful revelation: Carly Pearce states that she knew from the very evening of the ceremony that her marriage wouldn't work. "Sometimes you just know when something isn't the way it should be. I think everyone in my life knew I'd made a big mistake," she confides. When asked why she went ahead with the wedding anyway, she explains that she discovered another side of her ex-husband far too late.

A divorce accepted despite the pressure

With remarkable clarity, Carly Pearce explains that she refused to remain in this marriage of convenience. “I didn’t stay because society said I should. I didn’t stay because I was a public figure. I was done,” she states. And she adds, with disarming force: “I realized very quickly that it wasn’t what I deserved, and I destroyed my life to get out of it.” A statement she fully stands by.

Music as an outlet

To get through this period, Carly Pearce turned to her art. In 2021, she released the album "29," on which six songs directly address the aftermath of her divorce. "I'm not a great communicator in real life. So I wrote six very intense songs about this story," she explains. To her surprise, these tracks resonated widely with the public, demonstrating that it was also the story of many others.

Through this testimony, Carly Pearce offers a rare and nuanced perspective. By choosing to publicly share these stages of her life, she contributes to opening up the conversation around complex personal journeys.