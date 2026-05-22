On the sand, this British actress is bringing back a key trend for summer 2026

Julia P.
@simoneashley / Instagram

A recently shared Instagram photo is generating a lot of buzz: that of British actress of Indian origin Simone Ashley, photographed on the sand of a beach, which seems to single-handedly confirm the most identifiable trend of summer 2026. In the image, she sports a beige and cream check print punctuated with thin red and black stripes - an iconic print of the British wardrobe, which is making a strong comeback this season.

An iconic British print

The check pattern worn by Simone Ashley draws on a rich British stylistic tradition. Its grid-like structure, presented in a warm palette of beiges and browns enhanced with red and black accents, references a century-old textile heritage, perpetuated by the great British fashion houses. Far from being outdated, this pattern is experiencing a true renaissance this summer, embraced by a new generation of public figures who are adopting it with a more contemporary and relaxed approach. The "Burberry-style" check thus becomes the marker of a certain refinement, at the crossroads of classicism and modernity.

A radiant and cinematic appearance

In the photograph in question, Simone Ashley lies on the sand, her wet hair tossed back, in a simplicity that highlights the graphic richness of the print. Her skin, sprinkled with sand crystals, her minimalist makeup, and the natural glow of the sun create an almost cinematic image, reminiscent of 1970s fashion photography. A refined composition, where the print alone carries the entire stylistic weight of the image.

A widely adopted trend

Simone Ashley isn't the only one embodying this summer trend. British singer PinkPantheress, another rising star of the UK cultural scene, has also been seen sporting this "Burberry-style" check print in recent months. Through their similar style choices, both artists are contributing to the resurgence of this print as a key element in summer 2026 wardrobes.

On social media and in magazines, beige and cream checkered pieces "in the Burberry style" are proliferating in various forms: dresses, scarves, bags, accessories, and beachwear. This trend is appealing because of its ability to instantly evoke British elegance while remaining perfectly suited to the season's light, sunny weather.

With this luminous image, Simone Ashley brilliantly confirms that the signature check print of British fashion houses is establishing itself as the must-have fashion trend of summer 2026. A dazzling demonstration that fashion can reconcile heritage and modernity in a single movement.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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