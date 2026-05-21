In Miami, this former tennis player is causing a sensation with her summer photos.

From Miami, former Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard shared a series of sun-drenched photos on her Instagram account, which immediately generated a lot of excitement among her followers. Bouchard, who retired from professional tennis in July 2025, is enjoying the Florida city in a decidedly summery and peaceful atmosphere, far from the spotlight of international tournaments.

A sunny and relaxed atmosphere

In a carousel of seven photos posted on social media, the former champion offers a true postcard of Miami. Cocktail in hand, bathed in the warm, golden light typical of Florida, she appears in soft, luminous tones, with the characteristic ambiance of the American coast in the background. "It's that time of year! 🍹" she captioned the post humorously, capturing in a few words the relaxed spirit of the moment and the arrival of warmer weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

A new, active life on social media

Since retiring from elite competition in July 2025, Eugenie Bouchard has gradually reinvented herself on social media. Now free from the demanding tournament schedule, she regularly shares moments from her daily life with her fans: travels, workouts, time with friends, and sunny getaways. This new, more personal and less constrained dimension of her public presence has captivated a loyal community that enthusiastically follows each of her posts.

A look back at a remarkable career

Beyond the summery feel of the photo, it's worth remembering the Canadian's impressive sporting career. Eugenie Bouchard notably reached world number five in 2014, a pivotal year in which she reached the Australian Open semifinals at just 20 years old, before becoming a finalist at Wimbledon. She thus became the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam singles final for her country. Previously a junior champion at Wimbledon in 2012, she also received the WTA New Player of the Year award in 2013.

With this series of sun-drenched photos posted from Miami, Eugenie Bouchard reminds us that her retirement from sports in no way marks the end of her public presence. It's a new chapter, lighter and freer, that she's now writing at her own pace and with natural ease.