Eva Longoria surprises with a 2000s-inspired holiday look

Léa Michel
@evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria proves once again that she is a style and beauty icon. For the holidays, the American actress surprised everyone by unveiling a retro look, worthy of the most glamorous parties of the early 2000s.

Back to the Y2K years

On her Instagram account, the "Desperate Housewives" star wished her 10.8 million followers happy holidays in a series of sparkling photos from a L'Oréal Paris shoot. Gone is the short bob she recently sported: Eva Longoria has returned to long hair, cascading down to the middle of her back. For this hair transformation, she embraced the famous "bumpit"—the voluminous hairstyle so typical of the 2000s and popularized by American actress, model, and singer Lindsay Lohan, as well as American singer-songwriter Beyoncé.

A sparkling dress for an immediate "wow" effect

To complete this stylistic throwback, Eva chose an ultra-glamorous evening gown: a pink creation with a liquid sheen and a mermaid silhouette. This dress, crafted from a shimmering fabric reminiscent of molten metal, perfectly hugs her figure before subtly flaring out to the floor. A pair of Christian Louboutin heeled sandals and diamond earrings add the finishing touch to this festive look.

A luminous beauty treatment

For her makeup, Eva Longoria opted for a vibrant red lipstick and a warm-toned matte eyeshadow inspired by sunsets. Her eyes, defined with black eyeliner and perfectly fanned-out lashes, contrast beautifully with her sun-kissed complexion and peach blush. The overall effect creates a radiant face, perfectly in keeping with the holiday spirit.

With this look, Eva Longoria successfully blends contemporary elegance with the boldness of Y2K style. By bringing this iconic hairstyle back into the spotlight, she evokes the golden age of the 2000s red carpets, while simultaneously infusing her makeup with a sophisticated, modern touch. It's a perfect demonstration of how past trends, in the right hands, can become essential pieces of the present.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
"An incredible face": Nicole Kidman glows with her new hairstyle
Drew Barrymore shines without makeup: a powerful message about the right to age freely

