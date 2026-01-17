"Iconic," "disturbing": Bella Hadid's appearance sparks reactions

American model Bella Hadid recently set the premiere of "The Beauty," Ryan Murphy's new thriller, ablaze. Her red Schiaparelli gown sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from fascination to unease. One dress, one silhouette, one debate.

A fiery red, a couture signature

Crafted by the house of Schiaparelli, renowned for its sculptural and conceptual creations, the long gown hugged Bella Hadid's figure in a rich red satin. The halter neck elegantly framed her neck, while a molded plastron, inspired by human anatomy, created a striking visual effect. This detail was reminiscent of the bold silhouettes the label has traditionally offered.

Back in 2021, Bella Hadid made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival with a black dress adorned with gold respiratory organs. Her connection with Schiaparelli, more than just a partnership, became a full-fledged artistic collaboration.

A dress designed like a role

The scarlet hue echoes the character of Ruby, whom she portrays in the series "The Beauty." In the film's opening sequence, Bella appears in a red outfit on a motorcycle, her gaze hard and her demeanor sharp. The premiere thus took on the air of a performance, blurring the lines between actress and muse. The contrast between the flowing fabric and the rigid bodice reinforced this duality: between strength and vulnerability. As for accessories, everything was minimal: patent leather pumps, understated yet sophisticated makeup, lips matching the dress, and neatly styled hair.

Mixed reactions: admiration and unease

As is often the case with Bella Hadid, reactions were quickly divided.

On the praise side: "sculptural" , "unforgettable" or even "a modern vision of haute couture" .

On the critical side: "disturbing" , "too suggestive" or even "excessive staging" .

The central piece of the outfit – this trompe-l'œil molded plastron – intrigues as much as it divides. In 2026, these aesthetic choices reveal a fracture between two visions of fashion: one expressive and unfiltered; the other more conservative.

A silhouette that raises questions

Bella Hadid is no stranger to making a bold stylistic statement. Since her debut, she has explored thought-provoking clothing styles: unexpected cuts, surprising fabrics, and more. Each appearance becomes a playground for visual experimentation. She plays with lines, volumes, and expectations. For designers, her body is a living canvas, a vehicle for expression.

The sculpted breastplate, a new field of expression

This detail, inspired by ancient sculptures, reinvents structured clothing: neither concealment nor exposure, but transformation. Schiaparelli embraces this "new trend" of suggesting without showing, of stylizing the body rather than revealing it. By 2026, several fashion houses will follow suit: molded pieces at Coperni, stylized anatomical elements at Balmain and Mugler. This style becomes a language in its own right, blending high-precision craftsmanship with a powerful visual message.

Bella Hadid embodies a certain idea of contemporary fashion: cerebral, theatrical, sometimes uncomfortable. She doesn't seek to please at all costs, but to express a vision. Her appearance in New York leaves no room for indifference. And this is precisely what, for several years now, has made her one of the most observed—and debated—figures in the fashion world.