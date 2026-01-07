Search here...

Hailey Bieber, the mom in a swimsuit who's setting social media on fire

Léa Michel
@haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber kicked off 2026 with sunshine and style. The American model and entrepreneur recently shared a series of photos from her tropical family vacation, which quickly garnered attention from her fans. Within hours, the pictures had captured the attention of her followers, who were captivated by her fashion choices.

A leopard print outfit that catches everyone's eye

At the heart of this post, a leopard-print one-piece quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the carousel. The dress, adorned with cutouts, combines a plunging, backless neckline with criss-cross lacing at the front, creating graphic openings on the bust. The short cut flatters her figure while accentuating her waist. True to her minimalist style, Hailey Bieber simply captioned her post with a simple "ready!" , letting the images speak for themselves.

Stylish and polished beach looks

In another photo, the new mother appears in a similarly structured black top, featuring central lacing and a deep neckline. The details make all the difference: she accessorizes it with understated jewelry, including hoop earrings and diamond drops, which add a touch of chic without overwhelming the outfit. The entire series emphasizes a refined aesthetic: plays of light, tropical backdrops, and tight framing evoke an editorial shoot rather than a simple vacation photo album.

The enthusiastic reactions were immediate. Among the comments: "a stylish mom" and "gorgeous." Her fans praised both her sense of style and the confidence she exudes.

Vacation or not, Hailey Bieber confirms once again her status as an essential fashion reference, now also as a young mother.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

