Breakout star of 2025 thanks to her standout role in "One Battle After Another," Chase Infiniti continues to make her mark with style and presence. In early January 2026, the American actress graced the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in an architectural creation from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Nominated for Best Actress alongside Emma Stone and Amanda Seyfried, she cemented her status as a new muse of both film and fashion.

A combination of grace and power

Chase Infiniti's custom-made outfit combines a long skirt with an avant-garde crop top. This two-piece in a buttery yellow plays on contrasts: a high neckline, a gathered bodice, and shoulders accentuated by a dramatic cape with sculptural volume. The result: a silhouette that blends power, elegance, and modernity, perfectly in tune with the energy the actress exudes on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chase infiniti (@chaseinfiniti)

A definite emphasis on simplicity in terms of accessories

To balance the striking architecture of the look, Chase Infiniti opted for understated yet sophisticated accessories: spiral silver hoop earrings, a diamond-encrusted bracelet, and minimalist wedding bands. His luminous makeup in rosy tones and his sleek hair framing his face added softness and freshness to the overall effect.

A look that immediately caused a sensation on social media, where comments like "new fashion muse" and "it's refreshing" can be read. Far from overshadowing the outfit, every detail highlights a controlled and cohesive aesthetic.

A rising star with an already iconic style

Chase Infiniti commands the red carpet with the confidence of a seasoned star. Having risen to prominence with her intense and nuanced portrayal of Willa in "One Battle After Another," the actress earned her first major nomination, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

Meanwhile, her striking appearances at social events have caught the attention of fashion observers: bold silhouettes, clean lines, and a keen eye for detail have created an already recognizable stylistic signature. Between controlled audacity and assertive refinement, Chase Infiniti is no longer simply emerging; she is establishing a burgeoning stature that now places her among the rising stars of the new generation of Hollywood.

With talent, charisma and a sculpted look, Chase Infiniti is establishing himself as a rising star in cinema… and fashion.