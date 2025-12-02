Halle Berry (59) appears without makeup in a nightgown

Known for her elegance and charisma on the red carpet, Halle Berry has once again captivated her fans. For Thanksgiving, the American actress, producer, and model recently appeared without makeup in a sophisticated outfit: a black lace dress. She proves that authentic beauty needs no artifice.

An intimate and joyful moment shared on Instagram

On her Instagram account, Halle Berry posted a photo taken at home, revealing the peaceful moments of her Thanksgiving morning. Lounging on a taupe-colored woven pouf, the actress radiates happiness in a flowing nightgown adorned with delicate lace around the neckline and straps. Her curly hair, subtly highlighted with golden tones, frames a glowing face. She accompanies the image with a simple and heartfelt message of gratitude: she says she is "deeply grateful for my family, friends, and the love they bring into my life," wishing her 9.2 million followers a Thanksgiving "filled with joy and gratitude."

A natural beauty praised by internet users

The comments section of her post quickly filled with comments. Fans praised Halle Berry's authenticity and self-confidence, appreciating her ability to appear without makeup and fully embrace her age. Many saw it as a breath of fresh air in a world dominated by filters and retouching. Some users didn't hesitate to call the moment "rare and inspiring," praising the "natural beauty" and "genuine joy" that Halle Berry radiates in the photo.

Timeless elegance, even away from the spotlight.

After a summer spent on the road with her partner, musician Van Hunt, Halle Berry is now sharing quieter moments from her daily life. Between relaxing at home and playing with her cats, the actress continues to cultivate an image of simplicity, true to herself.

Through this photo, Halle Berry reminds us that true beauty lies in confidence, gratitude, and simplicity. Without glitter or makeup, the "Catwoman" star shows that she is a radiant icon whose grace extends far beyond the screen.