At 51, Penélope Cruz lights up London in a sculptural black dress

Anaëlle G.
@penelopecruzoficial/Instagram

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, currently promoting the film "The Bride!" directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, set the streets of London ablaze with a spectacular creation by Jacquemus from the Fall 2026 collection. This little black dress with a plunging neckline and a skirt of frayed ribbons highlighted her figure.

A creation for autumn 2026

Penélope Cruz wore a figure-hugging, long-sleeved bodysuit dress with a hem made of torn ribbons that danced with every step, and a pronounced round neckline. Elegant pearl chandelier earrings and minimalist black pumps completed the sophisticated look, while her new asymmetrical bob with side-swept bangs framed her iconic face.

Signature bronze smoky makeup

Penélope Cruz opted for an intense look: graphic black eyeliner, iridescent bronze eyeshadow, and matte rosy nude lips, accentuating her iconic doe eyes. The Oscar-winning actress demonstrated once again her absolute mastery of timeless elegance.

Triumphant promotion of "The Bride!"

This trip to London is part of the promotional tour for "The Bride!", the highly anticipated project following her recent successes. Penélope Cruz confirms her status as a timeless fashion icon, effortlessly blending avant-garde haute couture and natural elegance.

Ultimately, her magnetic presence transcends generations, reminding us why she is one of the biggest stars in world cinema, capable of setting any red carpet ablaze.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Serena Williams shines in a rare video with her daughter, wearing a sweater dress.

