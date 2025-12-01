Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in a gold dress on the red carpet

British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy, a member of the jury at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival, recently captivated the audience on the second day with a gold Dior gown. This custom-made creation accentuated her figure on the Moroccan red carpet.

A masterful Dior creation

The metallic gold dress, with its flowing pleats and no sleeves, perfectly hugged the actress's figure. Worn on the second day of the festival, it evoked an almost liquid fluidity in movement, while the floral details adorning the bodice added a touch of delicacy and refinement to the overall look.

Glam-chic hair and makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a chic high bun that showcased her diamond bird-wing earrings, while her dark smoky makeup accentuated her magnetic gaze. This utterly glamorous look complemented the dress's brilliance, making her resemble an ancient goddess under the flashing lights.

At the heart of the prestigious jury

A member of the jury presided over by South Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho, alongside American actress Jenna Ortega and French director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau, Anya Taylor-Joy graced the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival, which also honored American actress, director, and producer Jodie Foster and Mexican director, screenwriter, novelist, and film producer Guillermo del Toro. Her appearance confirmed her status as a fashion and film icon.

With this dazzling appearance, Anya Taylor-Joy reaffirms her influence on the international fashion scene once again. Between her impeccable style and her prominent presence on the jury, the actress has established herself as one of the most striking figures at this year's Marrakech International Film Festival. Her performance, a blend of elegance, modernity, and charisma, will undoubtedly remain one of the highlights of this year's red carpet.