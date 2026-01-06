Search here...

At 52, Heidi Klum shows off her figure in a swimsuit

@heidiklum/Instagram

For several years, Heidi Klum has cultivated a digital presence far removed from the artifice often associated with public figures. Between behind-the-scenes glimpses of photoshoots, family moments, and moments of letting go, her Instagram account has established itself as a space where she blurs the lines between glamour and authenticity.

Sports by the tropical pool

The quintessential Victoria's Secret Angel, German-American model, TV host, and actress Heidi Klum, shared her sunny vacation with her 12.7 million Instagram followers. In early January 2026, the "Project Runway" presenter posted a video of herself doing bicep curls in a butter-yellow swimsuit, without makeup, sporting wavy ash-blonde hair and silver aviator sunglasses.

The caption is punchy: "Let's get to work," set to a Britney Spears soundtrack. Heidi Klum is presumably working out with a resistance band, dismantling stereotypes associated with women in their fifties (less active, etc.). She performs repetitions, wearing a gold chain and pearl necklace, in a paradisiacal setting: an infinity pool, the ocean, and mountains on the horizon. This choice of swimwear and workout clothes perfectly illustrates her philosophy: staying active even on vacation.

Active holidays with Tom Kaulitz

That same day, she posted a selfie snuggled up with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her brother Bill Kaulitz at the beach, wearing rectangular brown sunglasses and matching yellow outfits. "Summer forever," she captioned it, extending summer despite the approaching winter of 2026. A week clearly marked by golden hour photos and moments of shared joy, confirming her love of warm destinations.

Heidi Klum is shaking things up by projecting a natural image. In her unfiltered photos, she celebrates a 52-year-old woman who deconstructs the stereotypes associated with women in their fifties—supposedly less active or less visible. The message is clear: well-being is the priority, whether that means working out or relaxing in the sun. A free woman, living her vacation on her own terms.

