This Hollywood star will portray Audrey Hepburn on screen; fans are divided.

Lily Collins, who rose to international fame in the series "Emily in Paris," has just confirmed that she will portray the legendary Audrey Hepburn in a new film centered on the making of the classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's." This feature film, still untitled, will tell the story behind the scenes of the romantic comedy released in 1961, which has since become a cornerstone of film and fashion history.

Lily Collins, an "heir to the Audrey style"

The film will be based on Sam Wasson's bestselling book "Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and the Dawn of the Modern Woman," which traces the film's genesis and its impact on the portrayal of the modern woman on screen. British-American actress, model, writer, and producer Lily Collins will not only star in but also produce the project.

On Instagram, Lily Collins shared an iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to announce the news, accompanied by a message expressing her long-standing "admiration and adoration" for the Hollywood icon. She explained that this role is the culmination of "almost ten years of development" and that she feels "honored" and "excited" to finally be able to talk about it.

For several years, Lily Collins has been regularly compared to Audrey Hepburn, particularly for her figure, her large eyes, and her retro-chic style. Even her professional circle has drawn the parallel: her stepfather, Malcolm McDowell, described Lily as having "a little something of Audrey Hepburn" in her screen presence.

Fans are divided over the casting

While some viewers welcomed this seemingly "obvious" choice, other film enthusiasts were far more skeptical. On Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), numerous comments praised Lily Collins' physical resemblance and "elegance," suggesting she was one of the few actresses capable of carrying on the legacy.

Unfortunately, the criticisms are just as numerous. Some online commentators judge her acting "too limited" to portray a legend like Audrey Hepburn and believe that her "perfect girl" image, reminiscent of "Emily in Paris," lacks the depth required for a biopic. Others go so far as to describe her energy as "too pick-me," the opposite of Audrey Hepburn's sobriety and restraint, and would have preferred to see another actress, or even the American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who some fans had fantasized about for this type of role.

Between tribute and immense pressure

This project promises to be a real balancing act: celebrating Audrey Hepburn's aura without resorting to mere imitation. By focusing on the behind-the-scenes aspects of the filming rather than the actress's entire life story, the film could offer a more intimate look at the creation of a myth, from the chaotic pre-production to the tensions on set. For Lily Collins, the challenge is immense: to win over even the most demanding fans while bringing her own unique sensibility to the role.

In summary, while social media is already showing itself to be divided, one thing is certain: this biopic is generating a lot of buzz well before filming begins, and surely even more so upon its release.