"Shave off": Selena Gomez victim of body shaming following her latest appearance

Selena Gomez recently faced backlash for a "shadow of hair" above her lip in an Instagram story, sparking a wave of cruel comments. With self-deprecating humor, the American singer-songwriter responded by normalizing female body hair, addressing internet users who were unaware of the realities of the female body.

A story that triggers chaos

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, a follower bluntly calls out Selena Gomez about her supposed "mustache." Visibly amused, the singer and actress remains unfazed and responds frankly: "I understand, I have melasma and a pimple. It's the sun, sunscreen is a must, but it's not a mustache." Her lighthearted tone and humor immediately defuse the mockery, while also highlighting very common skin conditions, such as melasma, which affects many people and can appear with sun exposure.

Selena's outspokenness transforms a superficial criticism into a genuine lesson on self-acceptance and the normality of skin tones. Rather than hiding or justifying herself, she reminds us of the importance of demystifying unrealistic beauty standards. This reaction, imbued with humor and sincerity, also highlights her ability to turn a potentially negative situation into a moment of education and empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Body shaming: female body hair is taboo

"Shave it off!": these injunctions betray a toxic norm where any body hair on women is perceived as scandalous or unacceptable. In her documentary "Free and Hairy!", cartoonist Vicdoux denounces the considerable cost—in time, money, and pain—of imposed hair removal for women, and highlights the weight of social pressures on their daily lives.

For her part, expert Jade Debeugny, in "Female Body Hair on Screen," argues for the normalization of female body hair, highlighting how film and media could contribute to deconstructing these unrealistic standards and promoting a more natural and liberated vision of women's bodies. Together, their work invites us to question the social pressure surrounding female body hair and to envision a culture that accepts bodily diversity without judgment or constraint.

A feminist and liberating response

Selena Gomez is calling for a break from the unspoken rules: body hair, melasma, and pimples are normal, not "disgusting." Her message is particularly aimed at young women, often under social and media pressure, advocating for "stop hurting yourself to please others." By proudly displaying her body and unfiltered appearance, she challenges and accelerates the deconstruction of the "smooth" and "perfect" beauty standards imposed by social media.

Beyond body acceptance, it encourages an approach of authenticity and self-compassion, reminding us that vulnerability and skin variations are not weaknesses but forms of freedom and strength. Its approach goes beyond a simple aesthetic message: it is a call to rethink our relationship with our bodies, our self-confidence, and the normative pressures that society exerts on young women.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder that women's bodies are still too often subjected to unrealistic and guilt-inducing expectations. By reacting with humor and authenticity, Selena Gomez transforms a criticism into a powerful stance against body shaming. Her attitude encourages the public, and young women in particular, to accept their bodies and resist the beauty standards imposed by social media and society.