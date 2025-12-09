Mocked for her figure on television, she reads the worst comments and finds them amusing.

At just 26 years old, American television presenter Carissa Codel has become a true social media phenomenon. Criticized for her figure, deemed "too generous" by some viewers, the Fox 49 host in Missouri (USA) found a brilliant—and hilarious—way to respond to her detractors: she reads their mocking comments on air in her television presenter voice. The result? Millions of views and a wave of admiration for her self-deprecating humor.

When humor becomes a weapon against body shaming

Carissa Codel recently started posting short videos on TikTok and Instagram where she playfully addresses, with feigned seriousness, the insults and absurd remarks directed at her by some internet users. "I think my favorite is still: 'She has enough muffins to open two bakeries,'" she jokes in one of her videos. Between grotesque phrases and clumsy compliments, the journalist transforms mockery into a "comedy show," proving that you can laugh at anything when you know your worth.

This self-deprecating humor has resonated with audiences: over 5 million views on Instagram and more than 200,000 followers won over by her authenticity. Her way of fully accepting her body, without filters or false modesty, has made her a powerful voice for body positivity.

Confidence born from experience and resilience

Behind the lighthearted tone and punchy one-liners, Carissa Codel cultivates a resilient mindset forged from her early days in journalism at 18. It took courage for her to expose herself to cameras and public scrutiny. "I know who I am and I know what I look like. These comments don't affect me; they make me laugh," she explains. Her uninhibited approach reverses the dynamic: the trolls unwittingly become the stars of a comedy show where she sets the rules.

A modern and sincere image of local journalism

Carissa admits, however, that she initially feared her videos might tarnish her professional image or her on-air credibility. Quite the opposite happened. Her humor and candor strengthened her connection with viewers, who now see her as an authentic and approachable personality. "People see me as a real person, not just a journalist behind a desk," she summarizes. And it is undoubtedly this simplicity—combined with a healthy dose of courage—that makes her an inspiring figure in local journalism in the age of social media.

Carissa Codel transforms attacks into laughter and brilliantly reminds us that a smile can be the most powerful weapon against everyday cruelty. By blending humor, confidence, and sincerity, the young journalist does more than entertain the internet: she invites everyone to fully accept their image and no longer let themselves be defined by the gaze of others. This is further proof that, when faced with criticism, the best response is often… a well-delivered joke.