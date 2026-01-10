At 57, Kylie Minogue shines in a striking red dress

During her "Tension" tour, Kylie Minogue posted a series of photos on Instagram that were praised by her fans. The Australian singer appears in chic outfits, including a vibrant red dress photographed from a balcony at sunset.

A confident silhouette in a structured red dress

In one of the photos, Kylie Minogue poses leaning against a railing, wearing a sculptural, off-the-shoulder red mini-dress. The balloon top flows into a short skirt, accentuating her figure. This look plays on structure and contrast, highlighting a sophisticated aesthetic that blends power and elegance.

An undiminished stage presence

These photos are part of the "Tension" tour, marking the singer's triumphant return after the success of her first Christmas single, which reached number 1 in the UK. Between musical performance and visual strategy, Kylie Minogue carefully cultivates her image.

In short, Kylie Minogue presents a vision of femininity that transcends age-related stereotypes, preferring to assert artistic and stylistic continuity. Her recent appearances demonstrate a desire to remain present both on stage and on social media, with an aesthetic true to her identity.