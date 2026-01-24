"It's ridiculous": This announcement about a girl group's performance sparks controversy

The American girl band Katseye is making headlines after the announcement of their nomination and performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The news is sparking a wave of harsh criticism on social media.

A contested historical moment

Katseye, who rose to fame in 2024 through the survival show "The Debut: Dream Academy," recently earned a Grammy Award nomination, a remarkable achievement for such a young group. And now, another piece of news has been officially announced: the group will perform live on February 1, 2026, becoming the first girl group to do so since Destiny's Child over 20 years ago.

Yet, far from the celebrations, the announcement sparked a massive outcry. On K-pop forums and Twitter, fans and observers denounced the music industry's opportunistic decision. Comments like "The Grammys let just about anyone on stage" and "The industry is pushing Katseye too hard, no thanks" proliferated, accusing the South Korean entertainment company HYBE of using its influence to push through this global project.

KATSEYE is set to perform at this year's #GRAMMYs . The last girl group to grace the #GRAMMYs stage was Destiny's Child, 24 years ago. pic.twitter.com/vTm1bqXJDR — KATSEYE B✶SE (@KATSEYEBASE) January 21, 2026

Fiery reactions on social media

The frustration is palpable:

"It's ridiculous..." : many point to the lack of seniority of the group, formed less than 2 years ago with titles like "Debut", "Touch" and the EP "SIS" (Soft Is Strong).

"The industry is really trying to impose them," critics scoff, seeing this nomination as an aggressive marketing strategy rather than deserved recognition.

Despite their relative success—Billboard charts and a sold-out tour—Katseye struggles to win over a segment of the Western and traditional K-pop audience, perceived as a "HYBE product" too tailored for America. This backlash comes as Hybe accelerates its global projects, with a second girl group announced for 2026, recycling former "Dream Academy" contestants.

The moral of the story is that Katseye's performance at the 68th Grammy Awards could be a turning point: triumph or confirmation of the critics? The fact remains that Katseye embodies HYBE's ambition to conquer the US charts, at the cost of a controversy that fuels debate.