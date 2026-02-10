Search here...

A former international football player surprises with an acrobatic feat in the water

Laure Boulleau, former French international footballer and Canal+ commentator, stunned her Instagram followers with an acrobatic feat performed at sea, reminding everyone that her footballing talent is still going strong (if anyone had any doubts). Recently posted on her Instagram account @laureboulleauofficiel, the video shows a volley, almost a somersault, which has sparked a flurry of comments.

A pair of scissors turned upside down from a boat

During a sailing trip, Laure Boulleau jumps high, flips over in mid-air, and strikes the ball with a perfect acrobatic scissor kick. The fluid and powerful movement lands in the water to the cheers of her companions. "Sailing trips are never relaxing with me, lol," she captioned the video humorously, which has already racked up millions of views and over 77,000 likes.

Fans go wild: "Ballon d'Or!"

A pundit on Canal Football Club, Laure Boulleau (65 caps for France, six-time runner-up in the French league with PSG) is an icon of French women's football, capable of turning a simple beach game into a viral sensation. Reactions are pouring in, a mix of admiration and humor: "She deserves the Ballon d'Or!" , "Incredible!" , "Always so classy, even at sea." The focus is on her technical prowess, hailed by everyone as an impromptu "goal of the year."

In short, this acrobatic aquatic feat is reminiscent of Laure Boulleau's panache on the field: technique, daring, and a smile. A video that's gone viral for all the right reasons—pure talent—and that proves a champion's vacation is never ordinary.

