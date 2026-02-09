Search here...

"Deformed mouth": at 62, this presenter regrets this cosmetic surgery

Anaëlle G.
@sophie_davant/Instagram

French journalist and radio and television presenter Sophie Davant recently spoke candidly about her experiences with cosmetic surgery. While she affirms her choices are "to maintain her appearance for the cameras," she admits to having had a botched procedure that left her with a bitter memory… and a valuable lesson.

The pressure of image on television

Being a television personality inevitably impacts how one's image is perceived. According to Grazia , Sophie Davant explains: in an industry where appearance is scrutinized, "you still need to be presentable." The presenter, well aware of public expectations, highlights the injustice between men and women: while the signs of aging lend "charm" to men, they are perceived as flaws in women.

To "maintain her appearance" without radical transformation, Sophie Davant says she prefers cosmetic medicine to surgery. Botox, hyaluronic acid, or laser sessions: these are all regular procedures she claims help "soften the effects of time, without altering her natural features."

While this may be Sophie Davant's view, it's important to remember that it's absolutely unnecessary to resort to surgery or cosmetic procedures to conform to an ideal or to "maintain oneself." Your body and face are perfectly legitimate as they are. Aging is normal, having wrinkles or other signs of aging is normal: there's no need to camouflage or erase these signs of life.

A failed experiment and a lasting lesson

Sophie Davant recalls a mishap that occurred about ten years ago. Invited to a session at a clinic, she was persuaded to have her lips done. The result was, in her words, "catastrophic." Her "deformed mouth" shocked her colleagues, including her friend William Leymergie. Rather than wallow in embarrassment, the television presenter chose to laugh it off.

Looking back, Sophie Davant explains that she sees this mistake as a learning experience: learning to no longer give in to impulsiveness or unconsidered aesthetic choices. Since then, she leaves nothing to chance and is careful to remain true to her image.

Ultimately, this unfortunate experience reminded Sophie Davant that no intervention is without risk and that one must listen to their instincts before giving in to the pressure of others' opinions. And that every person is valid in their body as it is, with or without transformation: a person's worth is never measured by their appearance.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
At the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's dress hid a highly symbolic detail.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's dress hid a highly symbolic detail.

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently surprised audiences at Super Bowl LII by joining Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad...

Botox: This actress denounces the normalization of surgery among young women

American actress and producer Laura Dern is speaking out against the normalization of cosmetic procedures among very young...

Margot Robbie revisits a fashion classic with contemporary elegance

Margot Robbie has once again captured the attention of fashion fans by drawing on style history to create...

Why this dress, already worn by Meghan Markle, is causing controversy

Meghan Markle, the American actress who became the Duchess of Sussex, recently wore a dress she had worn...

Millions of "likes" on every Instagram post: this Thai singer is breaking records.

Lalisa Manoban, known as Lisa, former member of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, reigns supreme on...

Chappell Roan explains why she no longer wants to be called by her birth name.

Chappell Roan, pop sensation of 2024, categorically refuses to be called by her birth name, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz....

© 2025 The Body Optimist