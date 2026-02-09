"Deformed mouth": at 62, this presenter regrets this cosmetic surgery

French journalist and radio and television presenter Sophie Davant recently spoke candidly about her experiences with cosmetic surgery. While she affirms her choices are "to maintain her appearance for the cameras," she admits to having had a botched procedure that left her with a bitter memory… and a valuable lesson.

The pressure of image on television

Being a television personality inevitably impacts how one's image is perceived. According to Grazia , Sophie Davant explains: in an industry where appearance is scrutinized, "you still need to be presentable." The presenter, well aware of public expectations, highlights the injustice between men and women: while the signs of aging lend "charm" to men, they are perceived as flaws in women.

To "maintain her appearance" without radical transformation, Sophie Davant says she prefers cosmetic medicine to surgery. Botox, hyaluronic acid, or laser sessions: these are all regular procedures she claims help "soften the effects of time, without altering her natural features."

While this may be Sophie Davant's view, it's important to remember that it's absolutely unnecessary to resort to surgery or cosmetic procedures to conform to an ideal or to "maintain oneself." Your body and face are perfectly legitimate as they are. Aging is normal, having wrinkles or other signs of aging is normal: there's no need to camouflage or erase these signs of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Davant (@sophie_davant)

A failed experiment and a lasting lesson

Sophie Davant recalls a mishap that occurred about ten years ago. Invited to a session at a clinic, she was persuaded to have her lips done. The result was, in her words, "catastrophic." Her "deformed mouth" shocked her colleagues, including her friend William Leymergie. Rather than wallow in embarrassment, the television presenter chose to laugh it off.

Looking back, Sophie Davant explains that she sees this mistake as a learning experience: learning to no longer give in to impulsiveness or unconsidered aesthetic choices. Since then, she leaves nothing to chance and is careful to remain true to her image.

Ultimately, this unfortunate experience reminded Sophie Davant that no intervention is without risk and that one must listen to their instincts before giving in to the pressure of others' opinions. And that every person is valid in their body as it is, with or without transformation: a person's worth is never measured by their appearance.