Years later, Lady Diana's former hairdresser reveals her beauty routine

Years after her death, Lady Diana continues to inspire with her timeless elegance and simple beauty. Richard Dalton, her former hairdresser , now reveals the princess's daily routines and what made her look so natural and approachable.

Everyday natural beauty

Richard Dalton worked with Diana for over a decade. According to him, the princess didn't use a professional makeup artist for most of her appearances. She preferred to apply her own products, even when he styled her hair. Only a few special occasions, such as official portraits or family photo shoots, required the services of a professional makeup artist—Mary Greenwell, in particular. This independence demonstrates how much Diana valued a simple, personal beauty that reflected her own style.

"Perfect" skin, not a mask

What struck Richard Dalton most was the natural quality of her skin. According to him, Lady Diana had a luminous complexion with a soft hue often described as an "English rose." She almost never needed foundation or heavy products. This simplicity contrasted sharply with the image one might have of public figures of her time, who often relied on elaborate makeup for every appearance. For Diana, beauty came from the natural radiance of her skin, not from layers of products.

Her makeup: a discreet signature

Despite this natural approach, Diana had her little habits, explains Richard Dalton. She delicately lined her eyes with a light pencil and preferred soft shades for her lips rather than overly bright colors. Richard Dalton fondly recalls the times he had to watch her apply her eyeliner, fearing a sudden movement that might disrupt her hairstyle. This simple yet deliberate routine shows how the princess cultivated her style in a personal and controlled way, without excessive artifice.

Between simplicity and elegance

Richard Dalton's account reveals above all a philosophy of beauty based on authenticity. Even surrounded by a team of stylists and advisors, Diana never sought to hide her personality behind layers of makeup or artifice. Her elegant and approachable demeanor contributed to her image as a "real woman," confident and inspiring. It was this simplicity, combined with precise and consistent gestures, that shaped her unique style.

A timeless inspiration

Today, these revelations resonate with current discussions about natural beauty, self-care, and self-acceptance. They remind us that elegance lies not in the quantity of products used or the complexity of routines, but in self-care and authenticity.

Ultimately, the details of Lady Diana's beauty routine continue to fascinate, not for what she wore, but for what she didn't need to wear. It's a lesson that still inspires all those who wish to enhance their natural beauty, stay true to their style, and radiate with simplicity.