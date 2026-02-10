Search here...

During a concert, Shakira falls on stage and worries her fans.

Léa Michel
@shakira/Instagram

During a concert in San Salvador, El Salvador, Shakira caused a stir by falling on stage, immediately worrying her fans. Despite a sprained ankle, the Colombian singer-songwriter quickly resumed her show, demonstrating once again her legendary resilience.

A spectacular fall in the middle of "Si Te Vas"

During her concert in San Salvador as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour," Shakira was performing "Si Te Vas" when the accident occurred. Running across the stage, she twisted her ankle, causing her to fall on her elbow, which toppled her microphone stand with her. Footage captured by audience members shows the singer crashing to the floor before getting back up in seconds, microphone in hand, to finish the song without faltering. "Ouch, what a fall!" she joked to the crowd, greeted by applause from her guitarist.

The worried reactions of fans and Shakira's response

Videos of the incident quickly flooded social media, sparking a wave of concerned messages. "Poor thing! I hope she's okay!" "She's so strong, she kept her cool," commented fans, admiring her reaction. One fan even compared the star to a "phoenix who always rises from the ashes."

The next day, Shakira quickly reassured everyone on Instagram: "Don't worry, I'm made of rubber haha. Nobody is immune to falls." A message that calmed things down and reinforced her image as an "invincible warrior."

A triumphant tour despite the challenges

This concert is part of the most lucrative tour of the year for a female artist, launched last year following the eponymous album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry). The show, which will continue until April in Abu Dhabi, includes tracks like "Out of Your League," widely seen as a dig at her ex, Spanish international footballer and businessman Gerard Piqué. Shakira is performing with undiminished energy, proving that neither setbacks nor personal storms can stop her.

Ultimately, this fall is just another episode in the career of an artist who transforms obstacles into memorable performances. Shakira shows that her motto – "hips don't lie" – also applies to her steely resolve: bouncing back, always stronger, before the eyes of a captivated audience.

