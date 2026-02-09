Search here...

At the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's dress hid a highly symbolic detail.

Fabienne Ba.
@ladygaga/Instagram

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently surprised audiences at Super Bowl LII by joining Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny on stage for a high-energy performance rich in cultural symbolism. Beyond the music, her blue dress was one of the most talked-about topics of the evening.

A cultural tribute embodied by a dress

During the Super Bowl LX halftime show, Lady Gaga wore a sky-blue, flamenco-inspired dress, created especially for the occasion by Dominican-American designer Raul López, founder of the Luar brand. The choice of blue was not insignificant: it echoes certain historical versions of the Puerto Rican flag, often associated with independence movements and a sense of cultural pride. This light and vibrant hue perfectly complemented the Latin American theme of Bad Bunny's performance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

A flower full of meaning

A highly symbolic detail was the brooch depicting the Flor de Maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico, pinned near Lady Gaga's heart. This flower, beyond being a local floral reference, has become an emblem of Puerto Rican identity. By wearing it, Lady Gaga visually underscored the tribute paid to the evening's headliner and his community.

A creator in the spotlight

The dress itself was designed by Luar, the brand that blends Caribbean influences with New York streetwear. Its founder, Raul López, is known for highlighting cultural roots in his designs. This appearance on the most-watched stage of the year is a major showcase for the label, often praised for its mix of textures, colors, and silhouettes inspired by Dominican and Latin American cultures.

A moment that transcends fashion

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Lady Gaga's outfit was part of a broader celebration of Puerto Rican and Latin American culture, amplified by Bad Bunny's performance—the first artist to sing almost entirely in Spanish at a Super Bowl. This symbolic dress, with its nuances, cut, and accessories, helped transform the moment into a cultural event as much as a fashion statement, reinforcing the impact of the artistic message conveyed on stage.

Reactions and repercussions

On social media, reactions were numerous: fans and commentators praised not only Lady Gaga's vocal performance, but also the narrative power of her outfit. For many, the blue dress and its brooch were not just a stylistic choice, but a statement of unity and respect for a cultural heritage celebrated at the heart of one of the most-watched events in the world.

In short, this dress was not just a garment: it served as a symbolic bridge between artists, cultures and audiences, making this Super Bowl appearance even more memorable.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Botox: This actress denounces the normalization of surgery among young women
Article suivant
"Deformed mouth": at 62, this presenter regrets this cosmetic surgery

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Deformed mouth": at 62, this presenter regrets this cosmetic surgery

French journalist and radio and television presenter Sophie Davant recently spoke candidly about her experiences with cosmetic surgery....

Botox: This actress denounces the normalization of surgery among young women

American actress and producer Laura Dern is speaking out against the normalization of cosmetic procedures among very young...

Margot Robbie revisits a fashion classic with contemporary elegance

Margot Robbie has once again captured the attention of fashion fans by drawing on style history to create...

Why this dress, already worn by Meghan Markle, is causing controversy

Meghan Markle, the American actress who became the Duchess of Sussex, recently wore a dress she had worn...

Millions of "likes" on every Instagram post: this Thai singer is breaking records.

Lalisa Manoban, known as Lisa, former member of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, reigns supreme on...

Chappell Roan explains why she no longer wants to be called by her birth name.

Chappell Roan, pop sensation of 2024, categorically refuses to be called by her birth name, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz....

© 2025 The Body Optimist