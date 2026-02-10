With this brown hair color, Taylor Swift has made one of the most striking hair transformations.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sparked a major buzz by revealing a brunette version of herself in her new music video "Opalite," breaking with her signature blonde hair that had long defined her. This nostalgic hair transformation marks a significant aesthetic shift in her career.

A visual transformation that's generating a lot of buzz

In the music video for "Opalite," released on February 6, 2026, Taylor Swift appears with a wavy, mid-length brown hairstyle, complete with bangs and waves reminiscent of the 1990s. This look contrasts sharply with her usual blonde hair, creating an image that is both modern and retro, instantly captivating her audience. This choice of color and cut is not merely an aesthetic experiment; it is part of a creative direction that complements the nostalgic theme of the video, where Taylor Swift embodies a dreamy heroine in a setting steeped in 90s cultural references.

A brunette who evokes a bygone era

Taylor Swift's deep brown hair is reminiscent of iconic hairstyles from late 20th-century teen movies and pop icons. Paired with vintage outfits—from shimmering tracksuits to period accessories—this hair transformation helps visually ground the music video's narrative in an authentic retro aesthetic.

This brunette look isn't entirely new for the singer; Taylor Swift had already explored darker shades in previous videos like "You Belong With Me" and "Wildest Dreams." However, this wavy brown bob with bangs marks a bolder iteration of this style, perfectly in line with the visual concept of "The Life of a Showgirl" project.

A retro style that appeals to fans

On social media, reactions were numerous and often enthusiastic. Many fans praised "this bold hairstyle," some even wishing Taylor Swift would keep this look in real life. This return to a less sleek cut, paired with a rich brown color, also reflects a broader trend currently observed in fashion and beauty, where the return of classic 90s styles is experiencing a revival.

In short, while Taylor Swift hasn't indicated that she'll adopt this style permanently outside the context of the music video, this hair change remains a powerful statement that enriches her visual and artistic palette. It highlights her ability to reinvent herself while playing with diverse cultural influences, and gives her fans a new topic of conversation about her aesthetic and musical universe.