On the beach, Jessica Alba shines in a two-piece outfit.

Anaëlle G.
@jessicaalba/Instagram

Sunshine, love, and a touch of art: that's the perfect cocktail Jessica Alba offered her fans for Valentine's Day. The American actress, model, and entrepreneur recently shared pictures of her stay in Miami with her partner, the American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent, Danny Ramirez, blending a romantic atmosphere with a confident style.

An artistic look on the sand

Among the photos shared on Instagram, Jessica Alba turned heads with a beach outfit featuring an abstract black and white pattern reminiscent of brushstrokes. The natural waves in her hair and the simplicity of her jewelry added a touch of relaxed elegance, true to her innate sense of style.

Tenderness and complicity at every moment

The actress didn't just show off her look; she also gave her followers a tender glimpse. In one image that went viral, we see the American actor of Colombian and Mexican descent, Danny Ramirez, planting a kiss on her cheek while they both sport matching caps. In another, he holds up a sign that reads the most romantic question of the month: "Will you be my Valentine?"

A discreet but close couple

Since making their relationship official in the fall of 2025, Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have appeared as a close-knit couple. Their getaway to Miami is a testament to this wonderful chemistry. Jessica Alba captioned her post with a sparkling "Miami minute ❤️‍🔥" , perfectly capturing the spirit of their trip.

Between personal projects and moments shared with her partner, Jessica Alba is radiant, proving that gentleness can be reborn after adversity. Her infectious joie de vivre and distinctive style continue to captivate her fans worldwide.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
