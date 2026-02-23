The skater's discreet piercing intrigues spectators.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Alysa Liu captivated audiences with much more than just her grace on the ice. While winning the gold medal in the free skate for the United States, the American figure skater also drew attention with an unexpected detail: a piece of jewelry (a piercing) hidden behind her radiant smile.

A hidden gem behind a smile

When Alysa Liu raised her arms in victory on the podium, the cameras revealed a subtle metallic glint between her upper lip and teeth. Many initially mistook it for a dental accessory, before discovering it was a piercing known as a "smiley." This piece of jewelry, placed on the frenulum of the upper lip (the small ligament connecting the lip to the gum), is virtually invisible at rest. It only becomes visible with a broad smile or a burst of laughter, like a secret detail revealed only in expressions of joy. A perfect stylistic touch for an athlete with such an infectious smile.

Depending on the individual's anatomy and the length of the chosen jewelry, this piercing can extend more or less low on the front teeth. Some rings barely touch the incisor line and remain very discreet, while others fall slightly lower and become more visible when the smile widens, like Alysa Liu's. Thus, its appearance naturally varies: barely perceptible in a shy smile, it catches the light more during a hearty laugh. This subtle interplay between discretion and brilliance contributes to its charm—an almost secret piece of jewelry, only revealed in the brightest moments.

A touch of homemade boldness

The most surprising thing? Alysa Liu did it herself. In an interview with TMJ4 News , the figure skater revealed that she had pierced the area two years prior. "I asked my sister to hold my lip while I looked in the mirror, and then I just pierced it with the needle," she recounted, laughing. A gesture that perfectly reflects her free and creative personality.

However, while the anecdote might seem amusing, it is by no means an example to follow. Piercing yourself carries real risks, especially when it comes to the mouth. This area is particularly sensitive and exposed to bacteria: an infection can develop quickly, not to mention the risks of bleeding, injury to the frenulum of the lip, or complications related to poor healing. For anyone considering a piercing, it is essential to go to a licensed piercing studio that adheres to strict hygiene standards and uses sterile, single-use equipment. Piercing the body is never a trivial matter—and even less so in the mouth—and deserves to be approached with seriousness and caution.

A decidedly "alternative" signature

Alysa Liu readily describes her look as "alternative." Between her piercings and colored streaks, every detail seems to tell a story. "Like the rings of a tree, every year I want to add a new halo around my hair," she explains. Her aesthetic choices reflect a strong personality and a desire to express herself outside the conventions of traditional figure skating.

Alysa Liu demonstrates that sporting excellence and individuality can be combined. Her unique smile, a symbol of both victory and individuality, illustrates a new generation of athletes: talented and proud to assert their individuality, both on and off the ice.