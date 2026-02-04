K-pop: At the Grammy Awards, this Korean singer achieves a historic moment

Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, a member of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to perform on the prestigious stage. On February 1st in Los Angeles, she performed her global hit "APT.," confirming her meteoric rise as a solo artist.

A historic moment for K-pop

Rosé surpassed the performances of South Korean K-pop group BTS at the Grammys (2020-2022) to become the first solo idol to perform alone at the 68th ceremony. Nominated in three major categories – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – she is the first K-pop artist to be nominated for these general awards, which are open to all Academy voters.

The phenomenal success of "APT."

This hit, a collaboration with Bruno Mars released in October 2024 on her debut solo album "rosie" (number 3 on the Billboard 200), is a reference to a Korean drinking game. It dominated the charts: 12 weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200, 19 weeks on the Global Exclusive US chart, number 3 on the Top 100, and number 1 on Pop Airplay. A record for a K-pop artist. Rosé had already won the MTV VMA Song of the Year for this track.

K-pop in full conquest of the Grammys

This performance is part of a broader trend of increased K-pop visibility at the 2026 Grammys, which also included a performance by the six-member American girl group Katseye and nominations for the virtual group HUNTR/X. Airing during prime time in the three-hour main show, Rosé's appearance highlighted the Academy's strategic recognition of her solo work while Blackpink is on hiatus.

Ultimately, Rosé didn't just perform; she ushered in a new era for K-pop soloists at the Grammys, proving that individual talent can rival the greatest. Whether or not awards follow, this historic moment cements her artistic independence and propels K-pop to new heights.