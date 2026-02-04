At 56, Lauren Sánchez Bezos adopts a minimalist dress and redefines understated chic

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, the American television presenter and entrepreneur who is engaged to Jeff Bezos, is once again turning heads with a minimalist vintage Mugler dress. This navy blue slip dress from the 90s, with metallic details on the straps, proves that timeless elegance transcends age and trends.

An iconic Mugler dress

In one of her Instagram posts, Lauren Sánchez opted for an archive Thierry Mugler mini slip dress from the Spring 1999 collection. At first glance sleek and fitted, it reveals avant-garde metal finishes at the ends of the thin straps, a signature of the designer known for his "daring" textures.

A post shared by Laura Mele (@bylauramele)

A sophisticated and effortless styling

To complete the look, Lauren Sánchez Bezos paired the dress with sheer black tights, pointed black pumps, understated diamond earrings, and a long, wavy half-up hairstyle. Shared on Instagram by her makeup artist Laura Mele, these photos capture a look that is both simple and sophisticated.

Recently married to Jeff Bezos in a lavish Venice wedding in June 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos brilliantly redefines minimalist chic, proving that age is but a detail compared to an innate sense of style. Her vintage Mugler gown, a blend of simplicity and metallic surprise, embodies an understated luxury that inspires and modernizes so-called mature elegance.