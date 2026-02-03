At 46, Kate Hudson shares her Parisian looks and her winter bath in France

Kate Hudson brightened up her Parisian stay with chic outfits and a winter bath in France. The American actress and producer shared her vibrant looks on Instagram, captured during Haute Couture Fashion Week, blending Parisian charm with timeless elegance.

Sparkling Parisian looks

Kate Hudson set Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 ablaze (January 26-29), occupying prime seats, notably at the Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2026 show. There, she wore a lavender sequined top and matching trousers, an outfit that perfectly showcased her poise in the front row. Between photos in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower and dinners at iconic Parisian restaurants, she exuded a contagious energy.

An iconic red dress

One of her most memorable moments shared on Instagram: a red dress with a plunging neckline that extended to the small of her back. Worn to celebrate her BAFTA nomination for Best Actress, this creation perfectly accentuated her figure and natural charisma. A fashion piece reminiscent of the iconic figures from her cult films, reimagined for the Parisian occasion.

Winter bath and #dopaminedressing

To combat the February chill, Kate Hudson also treated herself to a bracing winter bath in a bright yellow outfit, which she described as "always a good idea" on Instagram. This joyful nod to dopamine dressing rounded off her French stay, punctuated by champagne and luxurious fittings.

Kate Hudson proves that age is no barrier to elegance or boldness: her Parisian outfits, from sequins to a red dress, celebrate a vibrant and confident style. Her French getaway, between Fashion Week and a winter swim, is inspiring and radiant, reminding us that Parisian charm can be experienced without limits.