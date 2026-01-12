Amal Clooney makes a sensation at the Golden Globes in a breathtaking red dress

For her grand return to the Golden Globes, 10 years after her last appearance, Amal Clooney transformed the red carpet into a veritable movie set. There to support George Clooney, nominated for his role in "Jay Kelly," the lawyer caused a sensation in a spectacular red dress, a clear homage to vintage haute couture.

A fiery red dress by Balmain

For this 83rd edition, Amal Clooney traded the understated elegance of her 2015 black Dior sheath dress for a vibrant scarlet red. Inspired by a piece from Balmain's Fall/Winter 1957-1958 haute couture collection, her dress was custom-made for the occasion, with a perfectly executed retro feel. The gathered, close-fitting cut accentuated her figure, while the structured sweetheart neckline emphasized its glamorous allure. The long, draped skirt, finished with a flowing hem, added movement to every step, reminiscent of the golden age of 1950s Hollywood actresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)

Accessories designed like movie jewelry

True to her eye for detail, Amal completed this red-on-red look with a matching Jimmy Choo minaudière, creating a scarlet column. Cartier diamond earrings, paired with a coordinating bracelet, added just the right touch of sparkle without overshadowing the dress.

On the beauty front, the look was intentionally timeless: perfectly styled loose hair, a radiant complexion, and subtly defined lips. An ideal balance between sophistication and modernity, allowing the dress to tell the story.

Amal Clooney, queen of memorable red carpets

Although Amal Clooney rarely appears on the red carpet, each of her appearances becomes a fashion moment. In Venice, for example, she already made a splash with a fuchsia pink dress with a train, then a flowing butter-yellow Versace creation, before recently appearing in a draped chocolate dress and a sparkly pink silhouette by Tamara Ralph in the Old Hollywood style.

The 2026 Golden Globes add to this gallery of iconic looks: in a red Balmain dress, Amal Clooney confirms her status as a modern muse, capable of combining the elegance of a lawyer, the aura of a star and an avowed love for spectacular fashion.

By brilliantly reinterpreting the legacy of 1950s haute couture, Amal Clooney has once again proven that fashion is, for her, a true language. More than just an appearance, her presence at the 2026 Golden Globes stands as a declaration of timeless elegance.