Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter, fascinates with her photos

Fabienne Ba.
@kaiagerber / Instagram

American model and actress Kaia Gerber doesn't need a spectacular setting to capture attention. Her latest Instagram carousel—a few photos in a sleek white outfit—was enough to spark a new wave of admiration from her 10 million followers.

A "natural" mirror selfie

The carousel shared by Kaia Gerber features the model wearing a white tank top, styled as a cropped off-the-shoulder top, in a lightweight fabric, paired with matching bottoms that tie at the sides—a minimalist and refined duo. Her pose remains natural: a selfie in front of the mirror, slightly in profile, her hair pulled back in a loose bun, a few strands framing her face. Nothing dramatic or overtly staged—and that's precisely what makes this image so powerful.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Monochrome white as the signature of the moment

This all-white look is part of a stylistic consistency that Kaia Gerber has cultivated for several seasons: simple pieces and lightweight fabrics. The model is regularly cited among the personalities who best embody contemporary minimalism—this way of existing in clothing without ever appearing to make an effort. In 2026, white is one of the dominant colors in her digital wardrobe.

The fans remain as captivated as ever.

The comments under the post reflect consistent and genuine admiration. Enthusiastic reactions poured in, highlighting Kaia Gerber's natural beauty and effortless style in even her simplest posts. With 10 million Instagram followers, each of her posts quickly becomes a fashion moment—even the most casual ones.

The Crawford legacy, without ever being its shadow

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of American supermodel Cindy Crawford and American businessman Rande Gerber – and while the resemblance to her mother is striking, she has built a visual and professional identity entirely of her own over the years. She walks for the biggest fashion houses, acts in theater and film productions, and stands out with an Instagram presence that blends fashion, personal life, and culture.

A rising star actress and model

Outside of fashion, Kaia Gerber is preparing for the release of "Mother Mary," a psychological thriller alongside American actress Anne Hathaway, British actress Michaela Coel, and American actress Hunter Schafer. This project confirms her growing presence beyond the catwalk—and that every Instagram post, even the most casual, contributes to the portrait of a multidimensional personality still evolving.

A white top, a mirror selfie, ten million followers on hold – Kaia Gerber proves once again that the simplest images are sometimes the most powerful. The American model and actress, daughter of Cindy Crawford, has long since ceased to be "the daughter of" and has simply become herself.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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