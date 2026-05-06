In the water, model Candice Swanepoel captivates in an enchanting setting.

"Met the moon from the other side" – it was with this poetic caption that model Candice Swanepoel, known as a Victoria's Secret "Angel," posted her latest photos on Instagram. In the water, bathed in light, she created one of her most mesmerizing posts of the moment.

A legend that sets the scene

Candice Swanepoel's post, captioned "Met the moon from the other side," quickly garnered over 120,000 likes. The caption, both mysterious and luminous, perfectly captures the atmosphere of the images—a blend of water, sun, and silence. Fans flooded the comments section to share their admiration, with reactions as simple as they were unanimous: "Magnificent," "Golden goddess."

A sleek black beach outfit in turquoise waters

For this shoot, Candice Swanepoel wore a simple black beach outfit with thin straps, allowing the natural setting to take center stage – the clear, luminous waters that surrounded the model like a jewel. Her slightly damp hair, naturally slicked back by the water, her golden complexion, and minimal makeup completed an image that seemed captured spontaneously rather than carefully orchestrated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice (@candiceswanepoel)

A dual objective: his brand and a collaboration

The post also had a promotional dimension: Candice Swanepoel showcased both her own beachwear brand, Tropic of C, and a collaboration with the high-end sportswear retailer Alo. It was a natural way to integrate a commercial approach into content that exudes authenticity—one of the model's greatest strengths on social media for several years.

A social media presence as powerful as a campaign

With over 18 million Instagram followers, Candice Swanepoel continues to exert a considerable influence on beach trends. Her posts—often taken in spectacular natural settings, always with an air of nonchalance—consistently generate significant reactions. This post is no exception: within hours, it became one of her most shared images of spring 2026.

A poetic caption, turquoise water, and a sleek black outfit—Candice Swanepoel didn't need much to create a captivating moment. In fact, it's often with minimal effort that she achieves the greatest impact on internet users.