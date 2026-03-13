Eating disorders: At 38, American actress Hilary Duff speaks publicly about it

Discovered at a very young age in the series "Lizzie McGuire," Hilary Duff grew up in the spotlight. Today, the American actress, singer-songwriter, writer, stylist, and producer looks back with greater perspective on some difficult periods of her youth. In several interviews, she openly discusses the eating disorders she experienced in her late teens, explaining how the pressure related to physical appearance influenced the beginning of her career.

Early fame and constant pressure

Hilary Duff rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. At the time, she was still just a teenager, but her image was already heavily publicized. In an interview with Women's Health magazine , the actress spoke about the pressure she felt during that period: "When I was about 17 or 18, I was very thin. It was awful. I wasn't comfortable in my own skin." She also explained that this period coincided with a time when actresses' body image was the subject of constant media scrutiny.

A context marked by the cult of thinness

In the early 2000s, the pressure to be thin was particularly intense in the entertainment industry. Actresses, often very young, were regularly confronted with expectations related to their appearance. Hilary Duff explains that this period profoundly affected her: "I was constantly in front of the cameras and I thought that's how an actress should look." Experts point out that these unrealistic standards can contribute to the development of eating disorders, which affect many people, especially young women.

A more peaceful outlook today

Over time, Hilary Duff says she has developed a more peaceful relationship with her body. The actress explains that several stages of her life have contributed to this change, including motherhood. She is now a mother of several children and says she has gradually learned to see herself differently.

In her interviews, she also emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's mental health and detaching oneself from the standards imposed by the industry. "Today, I am proud of my body and what it has been through."

A speech to encourage discussion

By publicly discussing this period of her life, Hilary Duff is helping to shed light on the difficulties that some celebrities face at a very young age. These accounts help to open up the conversation about eating disorders and the pressures related to body image. According to several specialists, the fact that public figures speak about their experiences can help reduce stigma and encourage those affected to seek help.

In short, Hilary Duff candidly reflects on a period marked by image pressure in the entertainment industry. By sharing her experience, the actress underscores the importance of openly discussing these issues and challenging the unrealistic standards that can weigh on young artists.