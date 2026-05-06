"What a resemblance!": Model Adriana Lima shares a photo with her daughters

Brazilian model Adriana Lima has been in the spotlight for over 25 years. This time, she shared a different kind of light—that of a photoshoot with her two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, for a special Mother's Day campaign. And the resemblance between the three women did not go unnoticed by internet users.

"Modeled After Mom": a campaign that speaks for itself

Victoria's Secret's "Modeled After Mom" campaign brings together Adriana Lima and her two daughters, Valentina, 16, and Sienna, 13, for the first time. Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the trio moves about in a warm, domestic setting: a family living room, soft lighting, and coordinated loungewear and pajamas in pastel shades. This deliberately natural, almost familial aesthetic contrasts sharply with the usual imagery of major fashion campaigns.

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The astounding resemblance

That's the first thing internet users noticed in the comments section of the photos. Valentina and Sienna share the same long brown hair and radiant smiles as their mother. The images posted on Instagram—scenes of them brushing their hair, sharing a sofa, sharing affectionate gestures, and playing with makeup—further amplify this mirroring effect between three generations. "What a resemblance," "Clones," "Three sisters" —the comments multiplied with a telling consistency.

"A day I will never forget"

In an interview with People magazine , Adriana Lima described the experience with genuine emotion: "It was like a dream, I feel so fulfilled as a mother. Being able to be with them on a photoshoot was truly magical. It was a very special moment, for Mother's Day. It's a day I'll never forget, and I think they won't either." These are rare words from a woman who has learned to carefully manage what she shares about her private life.

Valentina and Sienna, their first steps in fashion

For the two teenagers, this Victoria's Secret photoshoot marked their first professional experience in the world of fashion. Valentina is already considering a career in modeling, while Sienna is leaning more towards acting. Two different paths, but the same ease in front of the camera, which comes as no surprise given their mother.

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Adriana Lima, an icon who reinvents herself as a mother

Since her debut in 1999, Adriana Lima has built a career at the pinnacle of global fashion—more than twenty prestigious runway shows, campaigns all over the world, and remarkable longevity in an industry that quickly wears down its stars. Today, she presents a different side of herself to the public: that of a fulfilled mother, proud of her daughters, who chooses to share with them a professional moment imbued with profound personal meaning.

Three women, three almost identical faces, and a photoshoot that will remain in the family annals far beyond brand albums. Adriana Lima has thus not only passed on her genes to Valentina and Sienna - she has given them their first steps into a world she knows better than anyone.