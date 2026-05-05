Model Heidi Klum is captivating the world with this statue dress

There were dresses, couture creations, and spectacular jewelry. And then there was Heidi Klum, who was no longer Heidi Klum, but a Greek marble statue that had come to life on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A moment from "another dimension."

The Queen of Halloween makes an appearance at the Met Gala

German-American model, television personality, and actress Heidi Klum is known for her spectacular Halloween costumes—every year, her transformations go viral. For the 2026 Met Gala and its "Costume Art" theme, she applied the same philosophy: going all the way, doing nothing halfway, and transforming her body into a total work of art.

The creation was by Mike Marino, an Oscar-winning makeup artist and Heidi Klum's regular collaborator for her Halloween looks. "He transformed the fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mimic the stillness, delicacy, and illusion of sculpted marble," Heidi Klum explained on Instagram.

A Greek sculpture brought back to life

The look was inspired by classical sculptures like Raffaele Monti's "Veiled Vestal Virgin." Covered head to toe in latex and chalk-gray body paint mimicking patinated marble, Heidi Klum wore a draped "dress," a floral crown, and sandals—completing a perfectly coherent Greco-ancient fantasy. Facial prosthetics created the illusion of a stone veil covering her face, and a floral crown completed this museum-goddess appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Unrecognizable, and that was the goal

On social media, the reaction was immediate and unanimous. Fans commented on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a Variety post: "ART. She got the message." One viral comment perfectly summed it up: "I recognize Heidi Klum in prosthetics better than I recognize the real Heidi Klum." Others simply wrote: "She's the only one who truly understood the theme," or "A sculpture in motion? Okay. That's ART."

On Instagram, Heidi Klum enthusiastically commented on her own look: "I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love it when the two collide." A statement that summed up better than any critical comment the spirit in which she approached the 2026 Met Gala—not as a "star appearance," but as a full-fledged artistic performance.

Tom Kaulitz, victim of Medusa

Her husband, German multi-instrumentalist and composer Tom Kaulitz, accompanied her on the red carpet—dressed as one of Medusa's victims: a stone figure. This was a nod to her Halloween 2025 costume, where Heidi Klum transformed into Medusa with scaly skin prosthetics, animatronic snakes in her hair, and bright green contact lenses. The narrative thread connecting Greek mythology and marble was thus completed.

In short, Heidi Klum transformed the Met Gala into a living museum. She's the only one who treats every red carpet as a total transformation performance. And that night, she was truly the only one who actually became—truly—a work of art.