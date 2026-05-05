Irina Shayk causes a sensation with a creation composed solely of watches and jewelry.

The creation worn by Russian model Irina Shayk at the Met Gala 2026, on the night of May 4-5, was entirely made up of watches, chains and jewelry, and it immediately captured everyone's attention on the red carpet.

200 hours of handcrafting

The creation required over 200 hours of meticulous handcrafting. Chains replaced traditional stitching, a watch served as the main clasp, metal necklaces and bracelets encircled the arms, and a chain extended down to the navel. All of this was combined with a long, flowing black skirt that anchored the ensemble in a cohesive silhouette—the understated lower portion allowing the architectural complexity of the upper section to take center stage.

This piece was designed by Alexander Wang, who described his concept in a press release: "Conceived as a wearable archive, the creation draws on surrealist principles, recontextualizing functional objects in fashion. Chains replace seams, clasps replace stitches, and watches anchor the body as closure and focal point." An artistic statement that perfectly encapsulated the "Fashion is Art" theme of the 2026 Met Gala.

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The tribute to Dalí on the red carpet

The press immediately drew parallels with Salvador Dalí and his melting clocks – Irina Shayk described as "a living Dalí" on the red carpet, the watch becoming both an accessory and a structural element of the garment, an everyday object elevated to the status of a work of art. A surreal reference perfectly calibrated for an evening whose very purpose was to question the boundary between clothing and art.

"She is so dazzling"

Alexander Wang revealed to Entertainment Tonight the origin of his inspiration: "I was simply inspired by her energy. She's so dazzling that I thought, 'Let's put that energy into the most decadent jewelry and the most incredible watches. It's all about the body. Fashion Is Art.'" A simple starting point—the presence of Irina Shayk—transformed into a stylistic manifesto.

Watches instead of seams, chains instead of fabric, 200 hours of craftsmanship - Irina Shayk didn't just "wear an outfit to the 2026 Met Gala." She embodied an idea, and that's precisely what the evening demanded.