"She looks like a goth": Lady Gaga's latest look is divisive

For the premiere of her new live-filmed performance "MAYHEM Requiem" at The Grove in Los Angeles, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress Lady Gaga opted for a dress blending flamenco and gothic aesthetics. An appearance that certainly didn't go unnoticed online.

A dress somewhere between flamenco and gothic.

Lady Gaga opted for a red and black lace dress, whose silhouette directly evoked traditional flamenco attire, but reinterpreted in a distinctly darker register. The contrast between the two shades, combined with the intricate transparency of the lace, immediately set the dramatic tone of her appearance. The Iberian inspiration extended to her accessories, with a black fan in her hand, an emblematic element of flamenco culture.

Where Spanish folklore usually plays on the brilliance of bright colors, Lady Gaga deliberately leaned towards a "dark" atmosphere, faithful to the visual universe she developed around the album "MAYHEM".

A beauty makeover in perfect harmony

The hairstyle played a crucial role in the overall look. Black hair, meticulously styled and structured on either side of the face, formed a clean geometric pattern reminiscent of traditional flamenco, where hairstyles are typically very strict. This approach to hair contrasts sharply with the more "extravagant" experiments Lady Gaga has accustomed her audience to.

The makeup followed the same logic of controlled intensity. The bright red lipstick, chosen to echo the dress, defined the silhouette while interacting with the lace. This deliberate choice reinforced the theatrical dimension of the whole look.

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An appearance related to "MAYHEM Requiem"

This outfit wasn't chosen at random. Lady Gaga walked the red carpet at The Grove for the premiere of "MAYHEM Requiem," her new live performance filmed exclusively for Apple Music. Streaming online, this special event revisits tracks from her latest album in a unique staging, conceived as a one-of-a-kind performance.

The look worn at the premiere is therefore consistent with the visual continuity of the project. The dramatic dimension of the dress, the fan, the striking makeup: all these elements extend the artistic vision of "MAYHEM" and prepare the audience for the aesthetics of the filmed performance.

A very mixed reception on Instagram

It was on social media that the appearance truly sparked the debate. Under posts showcasing Lady Gaga's look, comments multiplied, revealing two fairly clear camps.

Among her fans, many online commenters praised the singer's stage presence, with reactions like "magnificent" or "what presence!" For them, the flamenco-gothic combination serves as a demonstration of aesthetic power.

Others, however, balked at the "too obvious" inspiration. One comment in particular, "She looks like a goth," crystallized some of the criticism, with some internet users believing that Lady Gaga was straying from her usual style or judging the approach "too heavy-handed."

Beyond personal preferences—because everyone is entitled to their own taste—it's important to remember that no appearance, no body, and no way of dressing should be used as a pretext for judgment or attack. Women, like everyone else, are free to dress as they wish, without having to conform to the expectations or standards imposed by the gaze of others.

A look true to the singer's fashion trajectory

From the start, Lady Gaga has built her fashion identity on bold choices that deliberately challenge expectations. The choice of a flamenco-gothic aesthetic to accompany the release of "MAYHEM Requiem" is ultimately consistent with this approach: a silhouette conceived as a statement, prioritizing visual impact over seeking consensus.

With her red and black lace dress and black fan, Lady Gaga transformed the premiere of "MAYHEM Requiem" into a true fashion moment, somewhere between flamenco and gothic fantasy. The contrasting reactions on Instagram confirm the singer's unique place in pop culture: that of an artist whose every appearance continues to spark discussion, far beyond mere clothing.