"The most beautiful mom": model Elsa Hosk shows off her pregnant belly in a satin ensemble

On Instagram, Swedish model Elsa Hosk shared a carousel of photos that immediately delighted her followers. Dressed in an all-white satin ensemble, tinted sunglasses, and carrying a suede bag, she posed confidently, her baby bump delicately visible between the panels of an oversized shirt. The appearance was celebrated with thousands of comments under the post.

A head-to-toe satin look for a sophisticated maternity elegance

For these new photos, Elsa Hosk opted for an immaculate pantsuit, tailored from a luminous satin that catches the daylight. The shirt, worn open and oversized, reveals her rounded belly, while wide, flowing trousers elongate her columnar silhouette. A decidedly minimalist approach, where the richness of the fabric does all the work.

For accessories, Elsa Hosk opted for a taupe suede bag, perfectly contrasting with the white of her outfit. Large, brown-tinted butterfly sunglasses add a retro, almost cinematic touch. A sleek hairstyle and discreet black sandals complete the look: Elsa Hosk delivers a maternity style that proves elegance and comfort can coexist perfectly, even as your figure changes over the months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

A pregnancy celebrated

This post is part of a strategy the model has embraced: to show her pregnant body without concealing it. On April 10, 2026, Elsa Hosk officially announced her second pregnancy through a series of photos taken by Yulia Gorbachenko. At the time, she told her followers that she had been "growing a little nugget" for six months.

An announcement initially censored by Instagram – the platform having removed her original post – before she reacted publicly: "I wish people wouldn't see pregnant women's bellies as something offensive, but that's where we are." Elsa Hosk is expecting her second child with her fiancé Tom Daly, a British businessman with whom she already shares a daughter, Tuulikki Joan, born in February 2021.

A wave of positive comments

Reactions poured in under the post. "The most beautiful mom," "You're radiant" : comments from internet users praised both the beauty of the look and the model's glow as her due date approached. Many highlighted the simplicity of the staging, which contrasted sharply with the often more theatrical conventions of traditional maternity photoshoots.

What many people remember most is the consistency of Elsa Hosk's message since her announcement: to hide nothing, to remain discreet, to celebrate the body as it is. This stance aligns with that of other models of her generation—like Jasmine Tookes, who walked the runway for Victoria's Secret while pregnant in 2025—and contributes to changing the representation of maternal bodies in the fashion industry.

Between shimmering satin, carefully chosen accessories, and her proudly displayed baby bump, Elsa Hosk has created one of her most popular posts of the season. Just weeks before the arrival of her second child, the Swedish model reminds us, post after post, that pregnancy is not something to hide, but a milestone to celebrate.