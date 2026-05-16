With a pink sequined bralette, Zara Larsson creates a pop look and makes a sensation

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson continues to assert her pop style with increasingly striking looks. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos in which she appears in a bright outfit that quickly garnered reactions from her fans.

A pink and sparkly look

Known for her vibrant fashion choices, Zara Larsson has once again opted for a bold and colorful look. In photos posted on her social media, the "Carry You Home" singer appears wearing a pink sequined bralette under a short, open green jacket. The ensemble plays on the contrasts between bright colors and shiny fabrics, an aesthetic heavily inspired by the pop culture of the 2000s, updated for today. The images quickly generated numerous reactions online, with many users praising the energy and confidence exuded by the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Zara Larsson confirms her taste for pop silhouettes

Over the years, Zara Larsson has established herself as an artist with a very distinctive visual identity. Her clothing choices often reflect the musical world she creates, blending pop influences, retro touches, and bolder pieces. With this latest appearance, she continues in this colorful and expressive aesthetic direction.

The shimmering pink of the bralette deliberately contrasts with the short green jacket. Her accessories also contribute to this visual effect. The oversized sunglasses, gloves, and luminous makeup reinforce the chic and assertive feel of the outfit.

A post that generated a lot of comments on Instagram

The series of photos was posted in an Instagram carousel with a caption alluding to her latest musical project. Zara Larsson also referenced her recent trip with friends, in a relaxed and festive atmosphere. As is often the case, comments quickly poured in under the post. Several followers highlighted the balance between vintage and modern aspects of the look, while others praised her ability to showcase highly visual pieces. A regular on social media, Zara Larsson frequently uses Instagram to share both moments related to her music and more personal fashion content.

An aesthetic true to the singer's world

This new outfit is consistent with the image Zara Larsson has cultivated in recent years. She often favors dynamic, colorful silhouettes inspired by contemporary pop culture. Far from minimalist looks, she focuses on statement pieces that reflect her stage presence and musical world. Through this type of post, Zara Larsson confirms her interest in fashion as an extension of her creative expression.

With her shimmering pink bralette and open cropped jacket, Zara Larsson once again turned heads with a bold and colorful pop look. Blending retro influences, statement accessories, and a luminous aesthetic, she continues to assert her style on social media while remaining true to the visual universe that accompanies her music career.