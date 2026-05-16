At 42, Mandy Moore adopts a color that brightens brown hair without changing everything.

American singer-songwriter, actress, director, and stylist Mandy Moore made a striking appearance at the Disney Upfront in New York. While her red silk dress turned heads, it was her new hair color that truly stole the show. She opted for a subtle dye job that lightens her hair without altering her natural base. A discreet yet remarkably effective transformation that perfectly embodies a major beauty trend: the "sun-kissed" look, but with a "quiet luxury" twist.

The technique: softly illuminated brown

Rather than going completely blonde, Mandy Moore opted for a more nuanced approach. The colorist added golden highlights to her ends and gradually lightened her roots, leaving a fresh, buttery tone. The result: hair that looks naturally sun-kissed, with a seamless blend of lengths and roots.

This type of coloring isn't just a classic balayage. It's more of a gradual technique that lightens the entire head of hair without the harsh lines typical of overly sharp transitions. Mandy Moore began this transition back in 2021 when she started adding golden highlights to her chocolate brown hair. Five years later, she's likely taken it a step further, opting for a slightly more intense look, perfect for summer.

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The "sun-kissed" trend, "quiet luxury" version

Mandy Moore's appearance comes at just the right time: the "sun-kissed" trend - literally "kissed by the sun" - dominates the beauty codes of spring-summer 2026. It consists of reproducing the natural effect that the sun produces on hair after a few weeks at the beach, with golden highlights on the most exposed areas (ends, strands around the face).

What distinguishes Mandy Moore's version is its place within the broader "quiet luxury" movement applied to beauty. Far from "demonstrative" transformations, this trend champions understated elegance, where the quality of the work takes precedence over the "wow" factor. Rather than claiming a new color, it suggests a natural luminosity, as if it had always been there.

With this subtle coloring technique, Mandy Moore confirms that it's possible to brighten brown hair without completely transforming it. This approach aligns with current beauty trends, where elegance is measured by subtlety rather than dramatic effects.