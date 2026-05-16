In a romantic pastel dress, Sabrina Carpenter attracts all eyes

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter made a striking appearance at the Dior Cruise 2027 show, held at LACMA in Los Angeles. Wearing a pastel yellow dress embroidered with floral motifs, complemented by matching pumps and a white bow in her hair, she created one of the most talked-about looks of the evening. A decidedly romantic appearance, perfectly in line with the current "butter yellow" trend.

A dress straight from the runway

For this highly anticipated appearance, Sabrina Carpenter opted for a piece directly from the Cruise 2027 collection, presented that very evening. The diaphanous dress, in a very soft "fresh butter" shade, played on delicate pleats and subtle white accents. The signature detail? Imposing flowers adorned the hem, giving the whole look an almost sculptural dimension.

The accessories, carefully considered down to the smallest detail, extended this romantic aesthetic. Sabrina Carpenter carried a small handbag in the same buttery shade, also adorned with floral embroidery, and wore a delicate white lace bow in her hair.

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The return of the bow-tied pumps

The other star of the look? The shoes. Sabrina Carpenter opted for a slingback pump launched by the French fashion house since Jonathan Anderson took over as creative director. Presented for the first time at the Spring 2026 show, these pumps proudly assert their signature style: a D-shaped sole—curved on one side and pointed on the other—a front strap adorned with a large bow bearing the Dior name, a back strap, and a tapered heel.

Available in a variety of materials and colors, these pumps have quickly become one of the most coveted pairs of the season. They've already been spotted on the feet of British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy in white, and Israeli-American actress, producer, and director Natalie Portman in a satin blue shade. Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, opted for the version that matched her dress—a perfectly executed monochromatic look.

Butter yellow, the color of the season

Beyond the look itself, what Sabrina Carpenter's appearance confirms is the central role of "butter yellow" in the 2026 trends. This soft, slightly creamy yellow has established itself since spring as the key shade on the runways and red carpets. Halfway between pastel and "fresh butter," it instantly adds a luminous dimension to any outfit.

This color, softer than bright yellow, is appealing for its versatility: it can be worn as a complete look or as a subtle accent, in flowing or structured fabrics, from day to night. A perfect shade for the spring-summer season, it also fits perfectly into the "quiet luxury" movement – where the quality of the fabric and the delicacy of the cut take precedence over ostentatious effects.

Between the embroidered dress, iconic pumps, and perfectly mastered color palette, Sabrina Carpenter delivered one of the most accomplished looks of this season's runway shows. She confirms her growing stylistic influence and effortlessly establishes one of the most desirable accessories of the moment.