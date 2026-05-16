Actress Emilia Clarke reflects on the ordeal that made her believe "it was the end" of her life.

British actress Emilia Clarke spoke emotionally about the serious health problems she faced at the height of her "Game of Thrones" success. She recounted the two brain hemorrhages that turned her life upside down and nearly ended her career.

A period marked by fear and uncertainty

Having risen to fame thanks to her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, Emilia Clarke faced a particularly difficult personal ordeal while her career was skyrocketing. A guest on the podcast How To Fail with Elizabeth Day , the actress recounted how she had long believed she wouldn't survive after suffering a second brain hemorrhage.

She explained that this period had profoundly affected her relationship with life and death. According to her account, she felt she had "escaped" something inevitable, to the point of believing she was "meant to die." This thought haunted her daily during her recovery.

A sudden wave of unease followed the first season of "Game of Thrones"

The first hemorrhage occurred shortly after filming wrapped on season 1 of "Game of Thrones." Emilia Clarke recounted suffering a severe collapse while working out at a gym in London. At the time, she was facing significant professional pressure as well as intense personal stress.

The actress described a "sudden and extreme pain," comparable to "a rubber band snapping in her brain." The symptoms quickly worsened, and she realized something serious was happening. After several medical examinations, doctors diagnosed a brain hemorrhage caused by an aneurysm. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Emilia Clarke continued to think about her professional future. She was particularly worried that the show's producers would consider her "too fragile" to continue filming.

A desire to keep his health condition secret

In her statements, Emilia Clarke also explained that she had spoken very little about this ordeal to her professional circle. She had only informed the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, while trying to maintain a certain level of discretion regarding her health.

Emilia Clarke admitted to feeling "a kind of shame" after this medical episode, fearing "being perceived differently in an industry where the pressure is constant." This desire to remain silent led her to continue working despite the physical and psychological difficulties associated with her recovery. A few years later, Emilia Clarke publicly revealed that she had suffered a second brain hemorrhage requiring further surgery.

From this ordeal to a personal commitment

After her recovery, Emilia Clarke decided to transform this painful experience into concrete action. In 2019, she launched an organization dedicated to supporting people in rehabilitation after a brain injury. The organization focuses on issues such as neurorehabilitation and the isolation experienced by patients after neurological trauma. Emilia Clarke hopes to raise public awareness of the often invisible consequences of brain injuries and improve the care provided to survivors.

For several years now, Emilia Clarke has been speaking more freely about this period of her life. Her accounts highlight the psychological scars that such ordeals can leave, even after physical recovery.

By recounting the two brain hemorrhages she suffered during the filming of "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke offers a particularly powerful testimony about fear, vulnerability, and recovery. Behind the series' global success, the actress was actually going through one of the most difficult periods of her life. Today, she uses her experience to raise awareness and support people facing similar neurological traumas.