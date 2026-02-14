At 70, Sharon Stone causes a sensation in lace and celebrates unadorned beauty

By sharing unfiltered, unretouched images of herself in lace, American actress and film producer Sharon Stone celebrates a beauty free from dictates. This gesture resonates as a statement in an industry where age remains a sensitive subject.

Growing old without fading away: Sharon Stone's choice

Sharon Stone, who rose to fame in the 1990s, notably thanks to her role in Paul Verhoeven's "Basic Instinct," was long associated with the image of a Hollywood icon. Over the decades, the actress has broadened her range, collaborating with directors like Martin Scorsese and establishing herself as a unique figure in American cinema. Born on March 10, 1958, Sharon Stone will celebrate her 70th birthday in 2028. Today, she embraces a public presence that neither seeks to conceal the passage of time nor conform to prevailing standards of youth.

Unfiltered lace images

Recently, the actress shared a self-portrait in lace. Far from highly staged productions, these images stand out for their spontaneity. This choice to show a face without apparent retouching is part of a broader trend observed among some public figures: embracing a more authentic aesthetic, free from digital filters and systematic corrections.

This isn't the actress's first time using visuals to express herself on the subject. In 2023, she posed for Harper's Bazaar magazine in a series of black and white photos, already seen as a tribute to her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

A beauty claimed at any age

Through these posts, Sharon Stone seems to be questioning the place given to women over 60 in the media. In Hollywood, as elsewhere, women's careers are often judged by age, and older actresses remain underrepresented in certain roles. Without explicitly making a political statement, the actress lets her images speak for themselves. By showing herself in lace, she isn't trying to provoke, but rather to affirm that elegance and sensuality don't disappear with age.

This stance is part of a broader reflection on ageism and how women are perceived as they age. Numerous studies and opinion pieces have highlighted the persistent inequalities in the entertainment industry, where female roles diminish after a certain age, unlike their male counterparts.

Reclaiming one's image

Throughout her career, Sharon Stone has often spoken about how her image has been shaped by the industry. Her role in "Basic Instinct," which became a cult classic, left a lasting mark on the collective imagination. Today, by sharing more personal photos, she seems to be regaining control of her public image. This approach can be interpreted as a form of emancipation: choosing how, when, and in what context to present herself. In the age of social media, public figures have a direct channel to connect with their audience. Sharon Stone uses this space to offer a vision of herself that goes beyond memories of the 1990s.

A largely positive reception

The reactions to these images demonstrate significant support. Many comments praise her confidence and naturalness. This approval highlights a shift in attitudes: a segment of the public now seems more receptive to diverse representations of bodies and ages. This does not mean, however, that stereotypes have disappeared. Debates surrounding age and the visibility of women in the media remain lively. But every public statement contributes to fueling the discussion.

By sharing images of herself in lace, Sharon Stone is not simply illustrating a personal moment. She is offering a different way of looking at beauty, free from filters and age-related constraints. Her seemingly simple gesture reminds us that a career and an identity are not defined by a single decade or a fixed image.